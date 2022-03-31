Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Lululemon, Ring, Sonic and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 31, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Snickers, Chase and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Lululemon explains the thinking behind its shoe line for women. Ring shows how its Ring Alarm service helped stop a break-in at one family’s home in a fresh 15-second TV cut of an ad that debuted as a more detailed 36-second YouTube video last month. And Sonic hypes its limited-time Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter shakes.

Ad Age A-List 2022

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Hands Free
KIZIK: Hands Free
Premiered on: Cricket Highlights, Willow Cricket
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 7,988,386 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $131,371 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.09%
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Order Up
Sonic Drive-In: Order Up
Premiered on: Robot Chicken, Adult Swim
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,274,134,185 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,166,407 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.25%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
A Woman's Foot
lululemon: A Woman's Foot
Premiered on: You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,615,014 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,730 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 6.64%
Attention Index: 52 (48% more interruptions than avg.)
Spring Style: Dog Walking
Kohl's: Spring Style: Dog Walking
Premiered on: Mom, [email protected]
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,681,339,854 (25% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,687,634 (21% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.13%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Real Family: Burglary: Living Room
Ring: Real Family: Burglary: Living Room
Premiered on: CNN Newsroom With Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, CNN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 420,247,042 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,938,694 (30% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.10%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

Get your ticket for the April 5 Ad Age Next: Retail event at AdAge.com/NextRetail.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Snickers, Chase and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Corona, Geico, Orkin and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Zillow, Neighbor, Dell and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Buy your ticket for the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards Gala at AdAge.com/ACGala.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from SodaStream, Canva, Truly Hard Seltzer and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Jeep, Peroni, M&M’s and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Behr, Vinted and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Snickers, Chase and more

Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Snickers, Chase and more
Watch the newest commercials from Corona, Geico, Orkin and more

Watch the newest commercials from Corona, Geico, Orkin and more
Watch the newest commercials from Zillow, Neighbor, Dell and more

Watch the newest commercials from Zillow, Neighbor, Dell and more
Watch the newest commercials from SodaStream, Canva, Truly Hard Seltzer and more

Watch the newest commercials from SodaStream, Canva, Truly Hard Seltzer and more
Watch the newest commercials from Jeep, Peroni, M&M’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Jeep, Peroni, M&M’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Behr, Vinted and more

Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Behr, Vinted and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Paramount+, AT&T and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Paramount+, AT&T and more
Watch the newest commercials from FedEx, AT&T, Uber Eats and more

Watch the newest commercials from FedEx, AT&T, Uber Eats and more