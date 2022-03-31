Watch the newest commercials from Lululemon, Ring, Sonic and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Lululemon explains the thinking behind its shoe line for women. Ring shows how its Ring Alarm service helped stop a break-in at one family’s home in a fresh 15-second TV cut of an ad that debuted as a more detailed 36-second YouTube video last month. And Sonic hypes its limited-time Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter shakes.