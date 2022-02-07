Watch the newest commercials from T-Mobile, Priceline, Kroger and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
Priceline says, “When you save more, you can say ‘no way’ more.” (It makes sense once you watch the commercial.) Kroger says, “We believe fresh is all about standards” in a spot that highlights its produce-inspection protocols. And T-Mobile says, “When you switch, you can get iPhone 13 on us—on every plan.” (The fine print: “With eligible trade-in, new line & 24 mo. bill credits. For well-qualified customers; plus tax.”)