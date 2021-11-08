Watch the newest commercials from Uber Eats, Neom, Stella Artois and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Matt Damon stars in a Stella Artois ad that calls attention to the brand’s support of Water.org. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory on the campaign, which includes a dramatic out-of-home component: “Stella Artois takes over NYC rooftop to highlight water safety.”) Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund hypes Neom, a planned sustainable city (and future tourist magnet, if all goes well) in an epic spot with the tagline “Made to change.” (Background: “What Is Neom? Saudi Arabia Starts Building Futuristic Linear City,” from Bloomberg News.) And sportscaster Erin Andrews stars in the latest from Uber Eats.