Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Uber Eats, Neom, Stella Artois and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on November 08, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Chime, Lowe’s, Macy’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Matt Damon stars in a Stella Artois ad that calls attention to the brand’s support of Water.org. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory on the campaign, which includes a dramatic out-of-home component: “Stella Artois takes over NYC rooftop to highlight water safety.”) Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund hypes Neom, a planned sustainable city (and future tourist magnet, if all goes well) in an epic spot with the tagline “Made to change.” (Background: “What Is Neom? Saudi Arabia Starts Building Futuristic Linear City,” from Bloomberg News.) And sportscaster Erin Andrews stars in the latest from Uber Eats.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Chime, Lowe’s, Macy’s and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Fitbit, Ram Trucks, Cricket Wireless and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Fundamentals
Uber Eats: Fundamentals
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,423,778,454 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,119,792 (54% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.37%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: When Your Workout Is a Joy, It's a Joy to Work Out.
Peloton: Holidays: When Your Workout Is a Joy, It's a Joy to Work Out.
Premiered on: Outgrown, HGTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,368,414,225 (53% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,447,349 (61% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.10%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Made to Change
Discover Neom: Made to Change
Premiered on: Worldwide Exchange, CNBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Holidays: Give The Gift of Time
Stella Artois: Holidays: Give The Gift of Time
Premiered on: Con Air, AMC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Holidays: Welcome to the Family
Starbucks: Holidays: Welcome to the Family
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 506,324,973 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,000,939 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.23%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

Register for Ad Age Next: Streaming at AdAge.com/NextStreaming.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Google Pixel, Facebook Portal, Etsy and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, IHOP, Zelle and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Ketel One, Hyundai and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Chime, Lowe’s, Macy’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Chime, Lowe’s, Macy’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Fitbit, Ram Trucks, Cricket Wireless and more

Watch the newest commercials from Fitbit, Ram Trucks, Cricket Wireless and more
Watch the newest commercials from Google Pixel, Facebook Portal, Etsy and more

Watch the newest commercials from Google Pixel, Facebook Portal, Etsy and more
Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, IHOP, Zelle and more

Watch the newest commercials from Old Navy, IHOP, Zelle and more
Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Ketel One, Hyundai and more

Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Ketel One, Hyundai and more
Watch the newest commercials from Lowe’s, TikTok, Hallmark Gold Crown and more

Watch the newest commercials from Lowe’s, TikTok, Hallmark Gold Crown and more
Watch the newest commercials from CVS Health, Chevrolet, TikTok and more

Watch the newest commercials from CVS Health, Chevrolet, TikTok and more
Watch the newest commercials from Subway, Gap, Ikea and more

Watch the newest commercials from Subway, Gap, Ikea and more