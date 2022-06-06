Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Chipotle, Apple, Acura and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 06, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Harry Styles stars in the latest from Apple. (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory on the campaign: “Harry Styles’ Apple ‘Silhouette’ ad promotes next-gen AirPods.”) Chipotle promotes its app—and its rewards program. (A somewhat different web version of this ad featuring the same actress debuted on YouTube in May.) And Vince Staples helps Acura bring back the Integra. (Ad Age’s Jade Yan has the backstory: “How Acura is rebuilding its Integra brand—and keeping it gas-powered.”)

Spatial Audio
Apple AirPods: Spatial Audio
Premiered on: 2022 Roland-Garros Tennis, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 22,166,912 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,068,970 (17% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.90%
Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Magic
Acura: Magic
Premiered on: 2022 NBA Finals, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 459,669,442 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,309,747 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.11%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
She Knows
Chipotle Mexican Grill: She Knows
Premiered on: 2022 NBA Finals, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 685,867,716 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,531,497 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.30%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
What's Behind
Volkswagen: What's Behind
Premiered on: 2022 NBA Finals, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 782,757,381 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,929,259 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.71%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
What Does It Mean to You
Tennis-Point: What Does It Mean to You
Premiered on: 2022 Roland-Garros Tennis, Tennis Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 10,109,257 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,514 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.50%
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
