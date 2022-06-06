Watch the newest commercials from Chipotle, Apple, Acura and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Harry Styles stars in the latest from Apple. (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory on the campaign: “Harry Styles’ Apple ‘Silhouette’ ad promotes next-gen AirPods.”) Chipotle promotes its app—and its rewards program. (A somewhat different web version of this ad featuring the same actress debuted on YouTube in May.) And Vince Staples helps Acura bring back the Integra. (Ad Age’s Jade Yan has the backstory: “How Acura is rebuilding its Integra brand—and keeping it gas-powered.”)