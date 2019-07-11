Watch the newest commercials on TV from Kia, Rolex, Nike and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 9.
A few highlights: Kia pits car against wild stallion in a moody commercial for the 2019 Kia Stinger. Rolex celebrates tennis great Angelique Kerber in a stirring spot that’s about the ideal of “perpetual excellence.” And Nike profiles young boxer Chantel Navarro in an ad that ends with the tagline “Sport changes everything.”