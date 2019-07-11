Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Kia, Rolex, Nike and more

Published on July 11, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 9.

A few highlights: Kia pits car against wild stallion in a moody commercial for the 2019 Kia Stinger. Rolex celebrates tennis great Angelique Kerber in a stirring spot that’s about the ideal of “perpetual excellence.” And Nike profiles young boxer Chantel Navarro in an ad that ends with the tagline “Sport changes everything.”
 

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Dream Crazier: Chantel Navarro
Nike: Dream Crazier: Chantel Navarro
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Nike data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 82,469,407 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,792,993 (41% of industry)
Attention Score: 82.71
Attention Index: 53 (47% more interruptions than avg.)
Outlaw Horses
Kia: Outlaw Horses
Premiered on: Wimbledon Primetime, Tennis Channel
Kia data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,523,795,600 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,403,930 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.13
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
The Long Road to Glory: Angelique Kerber
Rolex: The Long Road to Glory: Angelique Kerber
Premiered on: 2019 Wimbledon Championships, ESPN
Rolex data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 169,100,441 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,411,510 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.08
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Something Bigger: Teachers
Volkswagen: Something Bigger: Teachers
Premiered on: The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Universal Kids
Volkswagen data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,556,291,062 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,602,753 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 81.57
Attention Index: 48 (52% more interruptions than avg.)
Unique Botanical Blend
Vicks ZzzQuil: Unique Botanical Blend
Premiered on: Criminal Minds, ION
Vicks ZzzQuil data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 220,454,938 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,003,832 (30% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.38
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

