Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Overstock, Chevy, White Claw and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 05, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Goldfish, Cisco, Abbott and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: An Overstock customer gets emotional when she realizes she no longer has to “choose between quality and price.” Chevrolet celebrates the special place that baseball has in American life in a nostalgic spot titled “Field of Dreams.” And White Claw serves up a stylish, black-and-white spot with the tagline “Let’s White Claw.” (Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz has the backstory on the campaign: “Why White Claw, which has grown without a lot of advertising, is now embracing it.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Field of Dreams
Chevrolet: Field of Dreams
Premiered on: MLB Tonight, MLB Network
Chevrolet data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,445,436,735 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,376,886 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.31%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Balloon Pool/Roller Girl/Action Paint
White Claw Hard Seltzer: Roller Girl/Light Ball/House Party
Premiered on: Top Chef, BRAVO
White Claw Hard Seltzer data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,653,012 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $70,511 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.21%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Budweiser Select: Lie Detector
Budweiser: Budweiser Select: Lie Detector
Premiered on: MLB Tonight, MLB Network
Budweiser data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 20,886,555 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,856 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.51%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Stop the Hate
AT&T Inc.: Stop the Hate
Premiered on: New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, CNN
AT&T Inc. data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 12,937,332 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $170,306 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.33%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
You Complete Me
Overstock.com: You Complete Me
Premiered on: Seeking Sister Wife, TLC
Overstock.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 345,136,088 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,710,499 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.50%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

