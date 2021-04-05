Watch the newest commercials on TV from Overstock, Chevy, White Claw and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: An Overstock customer gets emotional when she realizes she no longer has to “choose between quality and price.” Chevrolet celebrates the special place that baseball has in American life in a nostalgic spot titled “Field of Dreams.” And White Claw serves up a stylish, black-and-white spot with the tagline “Let’s White Claw.” (Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz has the backstory on the campaign: “Why White Claw, which has grown without a lot of advertising, is now embracing it.”)