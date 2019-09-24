Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Apple, AT&T and more

Published on September 24, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Sept. 20-22).

A few highlights: Samsung show off the sorts of “insights that push you further”—such as workout and heart-rate monitors—served up by its Galaxy Watch Active 2. Apple presents a brief promo for “Snoopy in Space,” one of the original shows coming to Apple TV+. And AT&T helps Apple hype its new iPhone 11 Pro with a little help from Gordon Ramsay.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Laundry Night on NFL Sunday? Peyton Manning Knows You're Better Than This
Tide: Laundry Night on NFL Sunday? Peyton Manning Knows You’re Better Than This
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Tide data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,611,040,458 (30% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,058,852 (44% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.79
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)
Get the Most of Your iPhone 11 Pro
AT&T Wireless: Get the Most of Your iPhone 11 Pro
Premiered on: Masters of Illusion, CW
AT&T Wireless data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,706,639,908 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $54,959,281 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.10
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Snoopy in Space
Apple TV: Snoopy in Space
Premiered on: College Football, ABC
Apple TV data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 82,314,729 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,709,930 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 83.27
Attention Index: 29 (71% more interruptions than avg.)
Insights
Samsung Mobile: Insights
Premiered on: The 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, FOX
Samsung Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,735,129,545 (79% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $42,445,333 (70% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.63
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Series
Patron Spirits Company: Series
Premiered on: The 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, FOX
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

