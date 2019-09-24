Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Apple, AT&T and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Sept. 20-22).
A few highlights: Samsung show off the sorts of “insights that push you further”—such as workout and heart-rate monitors—served up by its Galaxy Watch Active 2. Apple presents a brief promo for “Snoopy in Space,” one of the original shows coming to Apple TV+. And AT&T helps Apple hype its new iPhone 11 Pro with a little help from Gordon Ramsay.