Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Smile Direct Club, McDonald’s, The Wall Street Journal and more

Published on November 14, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Nov. 12.

A few highlights: The Wall Street Journal wants you to “read yourself better” (Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: “The Wall Street Journal guides readers past the din of digital overload in artful brand campaign”). Smile Direct Club says it can “straighten your teeth while you sleep for $85/month.” And McCafé Donut Sticks help one skeptical man get into the holiday spirit in the latest spot from McDonald’s.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Holidays: Yuletide Tested Gear
Duluth Trading Company: Holidays: Yuletide Tested Gear
Premiered on: Brad Meltzer's Decoded, History Channel
Duluth Trading Company data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 672,461,652 (27% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,832,065 (29% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.39
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Read Yourself Better
The Wall Street Journal: Read Yourself Better
Premiered on: Mad Money, CNBC
The Wall Street Journal data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 43,652,623 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $26,556 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.59
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Warm up Your Holiday Spirit
McDonald's: Warm up Your Holiday Spirit
Premiered on: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, USA Network
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,989,066,744 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $36,334,800 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.18
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
Unwrap More Cozy: Comforter and Sweaters
JCPenney: Unwrap More Cozy: Comforter and Sweaters
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
JCPenney data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,714,739,884 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,646,660 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.70
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Bed
Smile Direct Club: Bed
Premiered on: Law & Order: Criminal Intent, ION
Smile Direct Club data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,223,646,199 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,408,172 (23% of industry)
Attention Score: 85.87
Attention Index: 62 (38% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

