Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Smile Direct Club, McDonald’s, The Wall Street Journal and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Nov. 12.
A few highlights: The Wall Street Journal wants you to “read yourself better” (Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: “The Wall Street Journal guides readers past the din of digital overload in artful brand campaign”). Smile Direct Club says it can “straighten your teeth while you sleep for $85/month.” And McCafé Donut Sticks help one skeptical man get into the holiday spirit in the latest spot from McDonald’s.