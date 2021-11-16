Activision employees demand CEO's resignation after new sexual misconduct details emerge

Activision Blizzard Inc. employees said they will walk out Tuesday and press CEO Bobby Kotick to step down, following a report that he was aware for years of sexual misconduct claims at one of the biggest U.S. video game publishers and that he has been accused of mistreatment by several women.

“We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO, and continue to hold our original demand for Third-Party review by an employee-chosen source,” the ABK Workers Alliance said in a tweet.

The Wall Street Journal published a story Tuesday detailing allegations of rape at one of Activision’s studios and said Kotick had been informed of the alleged incidents, which occurred in 2016 and 2017, as well as an out-of-court settlement, and failed to report them to the board. The newspaper cites interviews, company emails, regulatory requests and other internal documents that informed its reporting that Kotick knew about employee misconduct in many parts of the company. It reports on settlements, including in cases where Kotick himself is accused of mistreatment.

Activision’s stock has lost about a quarter of its value since a California government agency sued the company for sexual harassment and discrimination in July. U.S. securities regulators are investigating and have subpoenaed Kotick, the Journal has reported. The stock fell as much as 7% Tuesday following the report, erasing earlier gains in intraday trading.

A spokeswoman for Activision told the Journal: “Kotick would not have been informed of every report of misconduct at every Activision Blizzard company, nor would he reasonably be expected to have been updated on all personnel issues.” She said Activision sometimes “fell short of ensuring that all of our employees’ behavior was consistent with our values and our expectations.” The story also cited a statement from the board saying it had been “informed at all times with respect to the status of regulatory matters.”