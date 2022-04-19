Marketing News & Strategy

Alt-rock band Wilco gets its own cereal and beer via Foxtrot Market collab

'Anti-influencer' deal offers limited-edition products, pop-up store marking 20th anniversary of the seminal 90s alt-rock recording.
By Jon Springer. Published on April 19, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
New DE&I organization gets backing from Unilever, GroupM and NBCU execs
Credit: Wilco x Foxtrot

Foxtrot Market is marking the 20th anniversary of Wilco’s “Yankee Foxtrot Hotel” album by unveiling a collaboration with the celebrated alt-rock band including limited-edition food and beverage products, merchandise, a concert, and a pop-up store to be known as Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Market.

Foxtrot’s Chicago stores beginning today will offer a limited-edition breakfast cereal called Wilc-O’s; a beer called Jesus Don’t Cry; and gummy snacks known as I Am Trying to Eat Your Heart. The latter two refer to tracks on the 2002 album, which critics have lauded as one of the best recordings of the decade, and whose creation was captured in the documentary film “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart.”

In addition to sharing the name Foxtrot, the market and the band share an appeal to hip Chicagoans—and a decidedly cynical posture toward typical artist-brand promotions, confessed Mike LaVitrola, co-founder and CEO of the 19-store neighborhood convenience chain, which focuses on curated local foods.

“Wilco’s not the kind of band that does things like this, which is why we like Wilco,” LaVitrola said. “What’s so exciting about this is it’s kind of anti-influencer. This isn't a relationship where it's we pay you, you post something. That's not what we're about. This is a way of us speaking to our customers, and bringing in potential new customers, but also creating awesome stuff for folks were a fan of.”

Financial details were not disclosed.

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.

Carla Dunham, Foxtrot’s chief marketing officer, said the idea for a collaboration came as a result of the music the retailer played in offices. “‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ is on steady repeat,” she said. “I was thinking this album must be 20 years old by now and as it turned out, it actually was. So we thought, we should just ask them, tell them, ‘We’re fans of you, would you want to do a collaboration?’”

More from Ad Age
Wilco, VWs Share the Stage
Tim Hortons superfan Justin Bieber leads donut collaboration
Jon Springer
Coachella and summer music festivals—how brands are using real-life and virtual marketing
Jade Yan

Dunham said she sent a direct message on Instagram, and hoped for the best.

“It turns out they are a fan of ours,” LaVitrola said.

Wilc-O’s is a vegan and gluten-free cinnamon cereal made in honor of Wilco singer Jeff Tweedy’s go-to tour-bus food. The package, from maker Off Limits, features a caricature of Tweedy digging into a bowl with a guitar in hand. Jesus Don’t Cry, featuring a cartoon of Wilco consoling the son of God, comes from Chicago brewer Great Central Brewing.

The pop-up store launches today at Foxtrot’s location in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood and features merchandise like a tour jacket, a t-shirt and a shopping bag referencing a line in Wilco’s “Jesus Inc.” reading “You Can Come By Anytime You Want.” A few boxes of cereal at the pop-up shop will come with a prize inside—a 7-inch vinyl single featuring an alternate take of “I’m the Man Who Loves You,” signed by Tweedy.

Foxtrot and Wilco are promoting a concert at The Hideout, a Chicgao music club, on April 21. Wilco is not on the bill but is “curating” the show, which includes local bands DEHD and Tenci. Wilco is departing for a tour celebrating the “Yankee” album that begins April 23, the same day that the album was released in 2002.

“Chicago is a special place, full of neighborhoods and communities that create a real sense of belonging unlike anywhere else I’ve ever been,” Tweedy said in emailed comments. “Foxtrot embraces this sense of community and we’re excited to partner with them as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our album in this great city.” 

Foxtrot’s previous brand collaborations have primarily been with area restaurants and chefs. The Wilco collaboration is teaching the company about experiential marketing and the connections between art and food, Dunham said.

“From a strategy perspective, there is something that is immediately accessible about both music and CPG products, and we think that's a really interesting place to experiment in culture,” Dunham said. “We’re also learning about the ability to think through a marketing program that’s not just a product, but an experience, and that also connects with a new audience.

“We started in fandom, and we often think of our marketing strategy as being so obsessed with our customers that we want to create a feeling that we’re fans of them, and they are fans of us, we often use that as a sounding board for how we think about product launches and campaign launches,” she continued. “We're not just celebrating ourselves but we're celebrating the communities that we're in and that speaks to our neighborhood appeal.”

Dedicated to “curation and convenience,” LaVitrola co-founded Foxtrot as a combination of a shopping app and physical store in 2018. The brand now has stores in Chicago and Washington, with plans this year to expand to 32 stores overall, including new markets of Dallas and Austin, Texas.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

New DE&I organization gets backing from Unilever, GroupM and NBCU execs

New DE&I organization gets backing from Unilever, GroupM and NBCU execs
Ahead of Cannes, CMOs rethink travel for a post-COVID world

Ahead of Cannes, CMOs rethink travel for a post-COVID world

See which tax prep ads were viewed the most this season

See which tax prep ads were viewed the most this season
Gatorade plugs new Gatorlyte as ‘rapid rehydration’ in ad with Damian Lillard

Gatorade plugs new Gatorlyte as ‘rapid rehydration’ in ad with Damian Lillard

How a Brazilian soccer team is marketing to U.S. fans—and what it means for global sports branding

How a Brazilian soccer team is marketing to U.S. fans—and what it means for global sports branding
Etsy exits emotional storytelling in new ads amid seller strike

Etsy exits emotional storytelling in new ads amid seller strike
Brands mark 4/20 and Earth Day: The Week Ahead

Brands mark 4/20 and Earth Day: The Week Ahead
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ to ward off Elon Musk takeover

Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ to ward off Elon Musk takeover