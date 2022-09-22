You won’t see beer ads on Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’

To many viewers, Amazon.com Inc.’s first exclusive “Thursday Night Football” game last week looked like a typical NFL broadcast. There were pregame and halftime shows, sideline reporters and longtime NFL announcer Al Michaels calling the action.

But one thing was missing: beer commercials.

On a website with its advertising guidelines, Amazon says it prohibits ads that promote wine, beer and spirits in the U.S., and a few other countries, like Canada and Saudi Arabia. That applies to all of its platforms, including Prime Video.

“Ad content must not encourage, glamorize or depict excessive consumption of alcohol,” it says.

Also read: Amazon's first 'TNF' broadcast beats forecasts

So while NFL fans saw ads during last week’s game from some of the usual sports marketers, such as insurance companies and movie studios, breweries were nowhere to be found.