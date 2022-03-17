Marketing News & Strategy

El Pollo Loco dips into the birria craze

The chicken chain is calling itself the first fast food restaurant to respond to TikTok’s top-trending taco
By Jon Springer. Published on March 17, 2022.
Credit: Pollo Loco

Birria, the fiery Mexican beef stew that has captured the attention of foodies on social media, has arrived at fast food chain El Pollo Loco as a limited-time menu feature.

Three new menu items—a shredded beef birria stuffed quesadilla, a shredded beef birria burrito and shredded beef birria tacos—are available starting today through June 1. El Pollo Loco said the move makes it the first quick-serve chain to add birria recipes in the U.S. It is supporting the new offering across TV, social and digital with a special #DipNDrip TikTok activation and custom Snapchat lens.

@oscarins_kitchen #ad  I would have never thought Birria in a quesadilla would be so delicious. Go check out El Pollo Loco to start getting your dip n drip with their new Birria Crunchy Tacos, Birria Burritos and Birria Quesadilla that all come with a side of Consomé to get your dip on @El Pollo Loco  #birria #DipNDrip #elpolloloco ♬ Funk it up - Official Sound Studio

A specialty originating from kitchens in Mexico’s Jalisco state, birria is lauded for its rich, fiery flavor and consommé ideal for dipping, providing a unique and juicy eating experience. El Pollo Loco’s chefs have developed their recipes as a nod to the rising trend in the U.S., while honoring the traditions of family kitchens in Mexico, according to the chain.

Ad Age A-List 2022

Videos using the hashtag #birriatacos—most showing users making their own birria at home—have been viewed nearly 650 million times on the TikTok platform.

Although El Pollo Loco appears to be the first significant fast food chain to embrace birria, it would not come as a surprise if it has company soon. Fast food chains have demonstrated a tendency to quickly chase trending foods, as seen with the recent chicken sandwich wars and before that, a move among several chains to embrace Nashville-style hot chicken when that dish was especially buzzy.

Food trucks, single-site restaurants and small chains specializing in birria, including San Diego’s Birria Kings and Birrieria Aguinaga in Dallas, are also popping up, primarily in Los Angeles and the Southwest.

Expansion into beef

For El Pollo Loco, the expansion into beef marks the first time it has offered the protein in more than a decade, having experimented with a steak in 2010. The chain specializes in fire-roasted chicken reflecting an “L.A. Mex” influence.

Andy Rebhun, CMO, said the chain developed its recipe over the last two years, recognizing the potential of the birria trend long before it was ready to go to market with its own take.

“It’s been great to see birria rising in popularity in the U.S. in the past year. The street food movement that can be largely attributed to the rich food culture in Southern California, and L.A. in particular, is a major reason for birria’s spike in popularity,” Rebhun said. “While the birria craze is something our team certainly took note of when crafting El Pollo Loco’s Mexican Shredded Beef Birria, we also looked to the authentic birria recipes reflective of our LA Mex heritage for inspiration.”

The chain’s social media team did “a ton of mining” to understand particular trends within the craze, Rebhun added, and could tell as a result of early-stage testing that its offering “had a lot of momentum.”

The company declined to specify what it was spending to market its birria offerings but said the effort would target “adventurous eaters.” Plans include TV, digital media and promotion through its loyalty database.

El Pollo Loco operates more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Louisiana. The company earlier this month appointed former KFC Chief Operating Officer Larry Roberts as its CEO. Roberts had been serving as interim CEO since October 2021, when Bernard Acoca resigned to take the CEO position at Zaxby’s.

 

El Pollo Loco’s fiscal 2021 revenue totaled $454.4 million. Sales in its most recently reported fourth quarter declined by 1.9%, although same-store sales showed an 11% increase.

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

View all articles by this author
