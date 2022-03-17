El Pollo Loco dips into the birria craze

Expansion into beef

For El Pollo Loco, the expansion into beef marks the first time it has offered the protein in more than a decade, having experimented with a steak in 2010. The chain specializes in fire-roasted chicken reflecting an “L.A. Mex” influence.

Andy Rebhun, CMO, said the chain developed its recipe over the last two years, recognizing the potential of the birria trend long before it was ready to go to market with its own take.

“It’s been great to see birria rising in popularity in the U.S. in the past year. The street food movement that can be largely attributed to the rich food culture in Southern California, and L.A. in particular, is a major reason for birria’s spike in popularity,” Rebhun said. “While the birria craze is something our team certainly took note of when crafting El Pollo Loco’s Mexican Shredded Beef Birria, we also looked to the authentic birria recipes reflective of our LA Mex heritage for inspiration.”

The chain’s social media team did “a ton of mining” to understand particular trends within the craze, Rebhun added, and could tell as a result of early-stage testing that its offering “had a lot of momentum.”

The company declined to specify what it was spending to market its birria offerings but said the effort would target “adventurous eaters.” Plans include TV, digital media and promotion through its loyalty database.

El Pollo Loco operates more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Louisiana. The company earlier this month appointed former KFC Chief Operating Officer Larry Roberts as its CEO. Roberts had been serving as interim CEO since October 2021, when Bernard Acoca resigned to take the CEO position at Zaxby’s.

El Pollo Loco’s fiscal 2021 revenue totaled $454.4 million. Sales in its most recently reported fourth quarter declined by 1.9%, although same-store sales showed an 11% increase.