Truff is seeking to introduce itself to shoppers as it expands from its direct-to-consumer roots into mainstream grocery stores, including Target, Costco, Kroger and Publix. Its 6-ounce bottle, known for its cap resembling a diamond-cut truffle, carries a suggested retail price of $14.99, or about three times the price of most competing hot sauces.

“As Truff becomes more accessible, it’s important for us to find different channels to build brand awareness in a mass way,” said Nick Guillen, co-founder and co-CEO of Truff, in emailed comments. “TV allows for us to get on the radar of those who may have not been familiar with our digital presence, especially as it gives us access to several different audiences and demographics.”