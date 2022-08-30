How Siggi’s yogurt is aiming to reach millennials with new campaign

As more brands promote a healthier lifestyle in an attempt to court millennials, Siggi’s is leaning into that mindset with a new brand campaign, “Less sets you free."

Known for its low-sugar, high-protein products, the yogurt brand builds on the idea that less is more in a 30-second TV spot. In the commercial, a woman quits her job to live a simpler life and indulge in Siggi’s.

“When we shed artificial expectations and choose a simple path that’s made with intention, not filler, we move toward a life where we feel fuller and free," the narrator of the ad says.

The campaign began airing Aug. 25 and marks the brand’s largest effort in terms of media spending since it launched in 2005 (the brand did not provide exact figures).