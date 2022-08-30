Marketing News & Strategy

How Siggi’s yogurt is aiming to reach millennials with new campaign

The low-sugar brand aims to reach millennials with a ‘less sets you free’ approach
By Maia Vines. Published on August 30, 2022.
Why Truly is using fruit flies to market its hard seltzer
Credit: Siggi's

As more brands promote a healthier lifestyle in an attempt to court millennials, Siggi’s is leaning into that mindset with a new brand campaign, “Less sets you free."

Known for its low-sugar, high-protein products, the yogurt brand builds on the idea that less is more in a 30-second TV spot. In the commercial, a woman quits her job to live a simpler life and indulge in Siggi’s.

“When we shed artificial expectations and choose a simple path that’s made with intention, not filler, we move toward a life where we feel fuller and free," the narrator of the ad says.

The campaign began airing Aug. 25 and marks the brand’s largest effort in terms of media spending since it launched in 2005 (the brand did not provide exact figures).

“What we tried to do is connect to the big idea, but on an emotional level with people who are searching for something different or trying to make a different choice, and that is all in service of that deliberate mindset of living a full life,” said Eric Smith, Siggi’s creative director.

In the past, the Lactalis-owned brand released shorter ads, voiced by founder Siggi Hilmarsson, to promote its products.

The latest campaign for Siggi’s—which writes out its brand name in all lowercase letters—delves more into the culture surrounding healthy living.

Siggi’s partnered with Little Village Productions to produce the spot, which will run on traditional TV, connected TV, YouTube and Facebook and Instagram. Digital and out-of-home ads, created in-house, will showcase illustrations of Siggi’s yogurt.

“We will be investing more than we ever have in paid social and our messaging will be targeted to consumers that we know our brand resonates with—those that are interested in health and wellness, holistic lifestyle, and healthy and natural foods,” said Chris Malnar, Siggi’s VP of marketing.

Rival brands such as Yoplait and Icelandic Provisions have also released ads about lifestyle and culture. This month, Oui by Yoplait partnered with Hello Sunshine to produce a video series encouraging women to “say yes to themselves and engage in acts of intention.” In October, Icelandic Provisions' “Oaths to Self” campaign promoted positive daily affirmations. 

Siggi’s will also continue producing lifestyle ads, Smith said.

