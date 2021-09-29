Marketing News & Strategy

‘March Madness’ phrase to be used to promote women's NCAA basketball tournament

Details about the phrase's use in marketing are still being developed
Published on September 29, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Holiday marketing gets an early start with promos from Target, Pottery Barn
20210929_379211384_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Getty via Bloomberg LP

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will use the “March Madness” branding beginning next year, reversing a long-held practice to only associate the phrase with the men’s annual basketball tournament. 

The decision was based on a recommendation from an external review of gender equality issues in connection with the championships, the NCAA stated in a release.

Issues about gender equity within the tournament arose during the 2021 Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships last March after University of Oregon basketball player Sedona Prince posted a video showing a nearly empty weight room at the women’s tournament — compared with the expansive setup for the men’s tournament. The video, which went viral on social media, sparked anger and raised questions of gender equity. 

Details of how the phrase will be incorporated into marketing are still being developed, the association said. 

More sports marketing news
Nissan’s latest ads keep its ‘Heisman House’ alive amid college football uncertainty
E.J. Schultz
How brands like Denny’s and United Airlines are using college football stars in 'NIL' era
Michelob Ultra commits $100 million to women’s sports
Ann-Christine Diaz
What the NCAA’s relaxed amateurism rules mean for brand deals
Tony Case

“Women’s basketball has grown tremendously over the past several years, and we remain focused on our priority of enhancing and growing the game,” said Lynn Holzman, vice president of women’s basketball. “The brand recognition that March Madness carries will broaden marketing opportunities as we continue that work to elevate the women’s basketball championship.”

The 2022 tournament, culiminating with the Women's Final Four on April 1-3 in Minneapolis, is set to air on the ESPN family of networks.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Holiday marketing gets an early start with promos from Target, Pottery Barn

Holiday marketing gets an early start with promos from Target, Pottery Barn
NFL gets in NFT game with new deal

NFL gets in NFT game with new deal
The Folgers jingle is for sale, and it could be a moneymaker

The Folgers jingle is for sale, and it could be a moneymaker
See Coke's new ‘Real Magic’ global campaign

See Coke's new ‘Real Magic’ global campaign
Stitch Fix pumps up marketing, promotes new non-subscription model as sales surge

Stitch Fix pumps up marketing, promotes new non-subscription model as sales surge
Macy’s fights to block Amazon from advertising on a Herald Square billboard

Macy’s fights to block Amazon from advertising on a Herald Square billboard
Hasbro’s new Baby Alive campaign positions dolls as elder care learning tools

Hasbro’s new Baby Alive campaign positions dolls as elder care learning tools
Portillo's reveals big expansion plans as it prepares to go public

Portillo's reveals big expansion plans as it prepares to go public