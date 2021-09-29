‘March Madness’ phrase to be used to promote women's NCAA basketball tournament

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will use the “March Madness” branding beginning next year, reversing a long-held practice to only associate the phrase with the men’s annual basketball tournament.

The decision was based on a recommendation from an external review of gender equality issues in connection with the championships, the NCAA stated in a release.

Issues about gender equity within the tournament arose during the 2021 Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships last March after University of Oregon basketball player Sedona Prince posted a video showing a nearly empty weight room at the women’s tournament — compared with the expansive setup for the men’s tournament. The video, which went viral on social media, sparked anger and raised questions of gender equity.

Details of how the phrase will be incorporated into marketing are still being developed, the association said.