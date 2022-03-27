Trevor Noah hosts Grammys and TBS airs Final Four: The Week Ahead

March 30

In “Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?,” premiering at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV, “Survivor” winner Kim Wolfe brings her “tough tenacity and smart ingenuity to rescue homeowners with major buyer’s remorse in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas,” per the network’s description of its latest home-reno series.

March 31

Women’s Wear Daily hosts a webinar on taking fashion to net-zero carbon. The session, which includes speakers from packaging company Avery Dennison, will cover how data and technology can help brands reach sustainability goals.

“How We Roll” premieres at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Pete Holmes plays Tom, “a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler,” per the network’s promo copy for the sitcom. It’s based on pro bowler Tom Smallwood’s life story.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

April 1

April Fools’ Day, normally slated for April 1, has been delayed this year due to supply chain issues. The new date: April 31. ;)

Superhero film “Morbius” hits movie theaters after various pandemic-related delays. Jared Leto plays the titular Marvel Comics character. Watch the official trailer from Sony Pictures Entertainment here.

April 2-April 3

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards telecast airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Trevor Noah is set to host the pandemic-delayed ceremony (originally slated for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles) from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Final Four is played in New Orleans. TBS has this year’s broadcast of the conclusion of March Madness. The network caught a break with Duke making the semifinals in a game that should be a ratings hit with people tuning in to watch Mike Krzyzewski’s final run before retirement.

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.