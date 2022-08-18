NFL marketer Julie Haddon named NWSL's first CMO

The National Women’s Soccer League has poached a top NFL marketer as its first-ever chief marketing officer. Julie Haddon, most recently the NFL’s senior VP for global brand and consumer marketing, was hired for the role. She joins as the 10-year-old NWSL as it seeks to move beyond a 2021 coaches abuse scandal, while also striking a new media rights deal.
During her five-year tenure at the NFL, Haddon has been credited with leading campaigns related to the Super Bowl, NFL Draft and the league’s social justice initiatives. She previously worked for DreamWorks Animation and eBay.
At the NWSL, Hadden will oversee advertising, media, fan/player marketing, promotions, social media, influencer research and more. The league today also announced the hiring of Tatjana Haenni as chief sporting director in a role charged with collaborating “with players, league officials and stakeholders to implement sporting strategies that distinguish and sustain the NWSL as the world’s premier women's professional soccer league.” She was previously director of women’s football at the Swiss Football Association.