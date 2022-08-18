NFL marketer Julie Haddon named NWSL's first CMO

Also coming on board is Bill Ordower into the positions of chief operating officer and chief legal officer. He was previously a partner at law firm ArentFox Schiff LLP and also has experience in roles with Major League Soccer and Soccer United Marketing, the marketing arm of MLS.

"Throughout the hiring process we were intentional about finding individuals who not only have the experience and qualifications necessary to succeed in these roles, but also a genuine enthusiasm for the future of the league," NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said. "I am confident Julie, Tatjana and Bill will add tremendous value to the league’s front office operations, and I am excited to have them on board as we continue taking the NWSL to new heights.”

Hadden stated that “working with a leader like Jessica, the players, clubs and the league staff to help grow and scale the NWSL into a global sports powerhouse is the opportunity of a lifetime.”

The hirings come as the 12-team NWSL begins negotiating a new media rights deal. Its three-year-pact with CBS and Twitch expires next year. In July, USA Today reported that Berman had already had “preliminary conversations” with CBS about a renewal.

Berman was hired in March, replacing the previous commissioner Lisa Baird, who resigned in late 2021. She left amid a scandal that involved inappropriate behavior by five NWSL coaches, including alleged sexual misconduct.

Berman was previously deputy commissioner and executive VP of business affairs at the National Lacrosse League.