NotMilk calls out Danone's similar brand name with guerilla-style tactics

Got 'milk?'

Plant-based milk alternatives accounted for about 35% of the total U.S. plant-based food market and generated $2.5 billion in sales in 2020, according to the most recent figures from the Good Food Institute. Sales of plant-based milk alternatives grew by 20% in 2020 and accounted for about 15% of all retail milk sales, by dollars—plant-based options are often priced higher per serving than their dairy competitors.

Underscoring the tangle between NotCo and Danone is uneasiness within the dairy industry, which has objected to plant-based beverages being called “milk” in the first place. Dairy milk marketers argue that using the term “milk” violates the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s “standards of identity,” and have urged the federal agency to require that alternative beverages use special labeling.

NotCo was founded in Chile in 2017 behind a novel approach to product development, using artificial intelligence—a program it calls “Guiseppe”—to investigate plants that could be combined to create alternatives to traditional foods that look, feel and behave alike. The company’s NotMilk product uses pea protein and pineapple juice concentrate, for example, but its sights aren’t limited to milk. Its alternative burger product is utilized by Burger King Chile in its “Rebel Whopper” product. Mayonaise and ice cream alternatives are also in the works outside of the U.S.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Bezos Expedition Fund is among NotCo’s investors.