NotMilk calls out Danone's similar brand name with guerilla-style tactics

Last week, NotCo launched a social media campaign and a microsite asking its fans to suggest alternative names for the Danone-associated brand, gathering more than 1,000 suggestions by this morning including “Could’ve Been Milk,” “Pilk,” “Nulk,” “Milk’nt,” and so on. The brand parked a truck outside of Danone’s White Plains, New York headquarters on Friday with digital signboards scrolling the suggestions.
Flavia Buchmann, NotCo's chief marketing officer, said the stunts were products of the brand’s internal marketing team—known as NotAgency, naturally. They are accompanying what she described in an interview as the pursuit of a trademark infringement action in Europe and an ongoing dialog between the companies in the U.S.
The effort is aimed at raising the profile of NotMilk in a fast-growing and crowded category that in the U.S. includes the likes of Danone's Silk brand and other rivals such as Oatly. NotCo's guerilla-style tactics are a way to go after Danone—the world's 91st largest advertiser, according to the Ad Age Datacenter—with limited marketing spending.
A Danone representative declined to comment.