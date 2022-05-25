Online work platform Miro tames a beast in first big marketing push

Online work platform Miro is out with its first national campaign that plays off the notion that workplace problems can be a beast, literally.

Built to foster remote collaboration, the startup is doubling down on its mission, even as more people return to the office. The campaign, called “Monster Problem,” features a team that uses the company’s collaboration software to find solutions to a Japanese Kaiju-style monster rampaging a city, superhero-movie style. The campaign is from Portland agency Opinionated, founded by ex-Wieden+Kennedy creative director Mark Fitzloff, who is now Opinionated’s executive creative director. It was directed by Andreas Nilsson, who is known for his comedy work.

The company struck an entertaining tone with the campaign to “engage people emotionally,” particularly because with the services Miro offers, “it’s easy to lose people in the details” of software and technology, said Paul D’Arcy, the brand’s chief marketing officer.