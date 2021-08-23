Marketing News & Strategy

Subway and Bob’s Discount Furniture team up in 'takeover' ad

The sandwich chain seeks attention by running over into ads for other brands
By Erika Wheless. Published on August 23, 2021.
Credit: Subway

Subway has formed unlikely alliances with a furniture chain, a car dealership and a personal injury lawyer in a bit to break through the TV ad clutter while plugging its menu updates. 

The sandwich chain's newest marketing gimmick includes spots that "run over" into what appear to be ads for Bob’s Discount Furniture, Los Angeles personal injury attorney Jacob Emrani, and Galpin Motors, a new and used car dealer in Southern California. The 30-second spots start with Subway taking the first half, while the other brands appear in the second part. Subway is covering the media buys for the campaign, according to the company, giving the other brands a free plug. The company says that more of these “takeover” ads will go live in the fall. 

The new ads are a continuation of the sandwich chain’s “Eat Fresh Refresh” campaign that kicked off in July of this year. The creative premise of the new ads is that Subway "has so much new to share that there isn't enough time to share the menu updates in their ads," according to a statement.

“Our ‘Eat Fresh Refresh’ commercials play a vital role in telling the transformation story that's unfolding at Subway," Subway Chief Marketing Officer Carrie Walsh said in a statement. "The next phase of our historic creative campaign takes the original idea of 'so much new to share' in creative and unexpected directions.”

The creative campaign was led by DentsuMcgarrybowen, with media planning from Carat and activation supported by Current Global, Jack Morton, Proof Advertising and United Entertainment Group.

The broader campaign, which debuted in July, comes after seven consecutive years of declining sales. Other ads have featured athletes Steph Curry, Megan Rapinoe, and Serena Williams, with all of the ads narrated by Charles Barkley.
 

 

Viewers can even call the 1-800 numbers featured in the ads for a recording from Emrani or Beau Boeckmann, president of Galpin Motors, encouraging them to visit their local Subway restaurant or download the Subway app.

This is not the first time consumers have seen unlikely brand combinations. In 2013, Geico partnered with Pilsbury for a television commercial that had the iconic doughboy giggling in the TSA line.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social platforms’ advertising and product updates. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

