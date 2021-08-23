Subway and Bob’s Discount Furniture team up in 'takeover' ad

Subway has formed unlikely alliances with a furniture chain, a car dealership and a personal injury lawyer in a bit to break through the TV ad clutter while plugging its menu updates.
The sandwich chain's newest marketing gimmick includes spots that "run over" into what appear to be ads for Bob’s Discount Furniture, Los Angeles personal injury attorney Jacob Emrani, and Galpin Motors, a new and used car dealer in Southern California. The 30-second spots start with Subway taking the first half, while the other brands appear in the second part. Subway is covering the media buys for the campaign, according to the company, giving the other brands a free plug. The company says that more of these “takeover” ads will go live in the fall.