Subway and Bob’s Discount Furniture team up in 'takeover' ad

The new ads are a continuation of the sandwich chain’s “Eat Fresh Refresh” campaign that kicked off in July of this year. The creative premise of the new ads is that Subway "has so much new to share that there isn't enough time to share the menu updates in their ads," according to a statement.

“Our ‘Eat Fresh Refresh’ commercials play a vital role in telling the transformation story that's unfolding at Subway," Subway Chief Marketing Officer Carrie Walsh said in a statement. "The next phase of our historic creative campaign takes the original idea of 'so much new to share' in creative and unexpected directions.”

The creative campaign was led by DentsuMcgarrybowen, with media planning from Carat and activation supported by Current Global, Jack Morton, Proof Advertising and United Entertainment Group.

The broader campaign, which debuted in July, comes after seven consecutive years of declining sales. Other ads have featured athletes Steph Curry, Megan Rapinoe, and Serena Williams, with all of the ads narrated by Charles Barkley.

