Top execs from Airbnb, Macy's, McCormick and more join the Ad Age Next: CMO lineup

The lineup includes Julie Haddon, the National Women's Soccer League's first-ever chief marketing officer. Haddon was most recently the NFL’s senior VP for global brand and consumer marketing.

Jeremy Zimmer and Michael E. Kassan, the CEOs of United Talent Agency and MediaLink, respectively, will share their perspectives on multiple topics in a fireside with Ad Age President and Editor-in-Chief Dan Peres.

A panel of crisis experts, including Zeno Group's Penny Kozakos, will share advice on how brands should respond if they are pulled into political conversations.

The agenda also includes panels with the nation's top marketing executive headhunters, who will share job hunting advice and also assess the current state of the CMO role. Media marketing execs including Kristi Argyilan of Albertsons and Melanie Zimmermann from Macy's will update us on the new role of retail media networks. Other panels will discuss how to hire the best agency for your brand; and how marketers can adapt to the changing economy.

Click here for a continually updated list of confirmed speakers, which includes:

Melanie Zimmermann, VP, Macy's Media Network

Jeremy Zimmer, CEO and co-founding partner, United Talent Agency

Clifford Stevens, VP and managing director, Copper Giants at Liberty Mutual Insurance

Lindsey Slaby, founder, Sunday Dinner

Richard Sanderson, consultant and marketing officers practice leader, Spencer Stuart

Kristin Patrick, executive VP and chief marketing officer, Claire's

Lisa Mann, managing director and chief marketing officer, Raines International

Christine Maguire, VP and general manager of global media, Tripadvisor Inc.

John F. MacDonald, chief marketing officer, FreshDirect

Carey Collins Krug, senior VP of marketing, Abercrombie & Fitch

Penny Kozakos, executive VP and head of issues and crisis U.S., Zeno Group

Nancy King, VP of marketing, Airbnb

Alia Kemet, senior VP of global creative and digital transformation, McCormick & Co.

Michael E. Kassan, CEO, MediaLink

Julie Haddon, chief marketing officer, National Women's Soccer League

Tom Denford, CEO, ID Comms

Joanne Davis, president, Joanne Davis Consulting

Kristi Argyilan, senior VP of retail media, Albertsons

J. Azania Andrews, CEO, 1440 Foods