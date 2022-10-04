Marketing News & Strategy

Top execs from Airbnb, Macy's, McCormick and more join the Ad Age Next: CMO lineup

Industry leaders discuss what marketers need to know to build profitable brands in 2023
By E.J. Schultz. Published on October 04, 2022.
McDonald's names Disney's Kareem Daniel to board

Top: J. Azania Andrews, Joanne Davis, Tom Denford, Michael E. Kassan, Alia Kemet, John F. MacDonald and Christine Maguire
Bottom row: Lisa Mann, Kristin Patrick, Richard Sanderson, Lindsey Slaby, Clifford Stevens, Jeremy Zimmer and Melanie Zimmermann

Credit: Photos courtesy speakers

As the year comes to a close, marketing leaders are already planning for 2023, which is shaping up to be a challenging year for brands amid economic headwinds.

On Dec. 7, the Ad Age Next: CMO conference will gather chief marketing officers, industry analysts, search consultants and other experts in New York to dig into the strategies to use, expertise to hone, and trends to watch in the coming months. It's time to get planning for the year ahead.

The lineup includes Julie Haddon, the National Women's Soccer League's first-ever chief marketing officer. Haddon was most recently the NFL’s senior VP for global brand and consumer marketing. 

Jeremy Zimmer and Michael E. Kassan, the CEOs of United Talent Agency and MediaLink, respectively, will share their perspectives on multiple topics in a fireside with Ad Age President and Editor-in-Chief Dan Peres.

A panel of crisis experts, including Zeno Group's Penny Kozakos, will share advice on how brands should respond if they are pulled into political conversations.

The agenda also includes panels with the nation's top marketing executive headhunters, who will share job hunting advice and also assess the current state of the CMO role. Media marketing execs including Kristi Argyilan of Albertsons and Melanie Zimmermann from Macy's will update us on the new role of retail media networks. Other panels will discuss how to hire the best agency for your brand; and how marketers can adapt to the changing economy.

Click here for a continually updated list of confirmed speakers, which includes:

Melanie Zimmermann, VP, Macy's Media Network
Jeremy Zimmer, CEO and co-founding partner, United Talent Agency
Clifford Stevens, VP and managing director, Copper Giants at Liberty Mutual Insurance
Lindsey Slaby, founder, Sunday Dinner
Richard Sanderson, consultant and marketing officers practice leader, Spencer Stuart
Kristin Patrick, executive VP and chief marketing officer, Claire's
Lisa Mann, managing director and chief marketing officer, Raines International
Christine Maguire, VP and general manager of global media, Tripadvisor Inc.
John F. MacDonald, chief marketing officer, FreshDirect
Carey Collins Krug, senior VP of marketing, Abercrombie & Fitch
Penny Kozakos, executive VP and head of issues and crisis U.S., Zeno Group
Nancy King, VP of marketing, Airbnb
Alia Kemet, senior VP of global creative and digital transformation, McCormick & Co.
Michael E. Kassan, CEO, MediaLink
Julie Haddon, chief marketing officer, National Women's Soccer League
Tom Denford, CEO, ID Comms
Joanne Davis, president, Joanne Davis Consulting
Kristi Argyilan, senior VP of retail media, Albertsons
J. Azania Andrews, CEO, 1440 Foods

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

