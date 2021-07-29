Marketing News & Strategy

TikTok remakes classic Skittles, Snickers and Old Spice ads

By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on July 29, 2021.
Verizon adds USAA and Unilever execs to oversee $3.1 billion media budget
Credit:
TikTok

More than a decade ago, the ad industry introduced viewers to now-famous ads—Skittles’ “Touch,” Snickers’ “Game” and Old Spice’s “The Man Your Man Can Smell Like”—all of which went on to become part of the pop culture canon. 

Now, TikTok is remaking those classics for the modern generation with “Re:Make by TikTok." The brand has tapped some of its popular creators to put their own spin on the famous campaigns. Those will kick off the challenge to the platform’s community to create their own remakes, which will all be aggregated under the hashtag #TikTokReMake.

According to a statement from the brand, the "Re:Make" push celebrates the “iconic advertising campaigns that have shaped the industry and influenced culture” but also aims to inspire and show brands and agencies how to be creative on TikTok. (Read: how to speak to the younger generation of consumers who spend their time on the platform). The effort debuts following the one-year anniversary of TikTok for Business, which has preached to its customers, “Don’t Make Ads, Make TikToks.”

See how TikTok creators remade the classic spots below:

For Skittles “Touch,” TBWA/Chiat/Day New York and director Tom Kuntz of MJZ imagined a candy Midas who turned everything he set a finger on into Skittles.

TikTok tapped two creators, @maddiwinter and @nickuhas to put their own spin on the original.

@maddiwinter

not me dissolving an entire building🙃 #SKITTLEStouch #tiktokremake #ad

♬ skittles touch official skittles - skittles
@nickuhas

This science experiment can give you the #SKITTLESTouch !! 🌈🤲🏻🌈 #TikTokReMake #ad @skittles

♬ original sound - NickUhas

In 2010, BBDO New York debuted “You’re Not Your When You’re Hungry,” a campaign that showed how grumbling stomachs completely transformed individuals into other people—such as Betty White. MJZ’s Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya,” and “Lars and the Real Girl”), directed the original spot. 

TikTok tapped a popular duo, creator @rosssmith and his grandmother “Granny,” to reconceive Snickers’ famous commercial starring Betty White.



 

@rosssmith

You really shouldn't hit the gym when you're hungry @domitrick @snickersbar #SnickersPartner #BettyWhite #TikTokReMake

♬ original sound - Ross Smith

In 2010, Old Spice and Wieden+Kennedy Portland debuted “The Man Your Man Can Smell Like,” a campaign starring Isaiah Mustafa that helped transform Old Spice from your dad’s aftershave to an edgy brand attractive to a younger generation. The original was directed, once again, by MJZ’s Tom Kuntz.

TikTok Creative Lab worked alongside creators @munyachawawa and @niall.gray to reimagine the original ad incorporating UK references and British humor. 
 

@oldspiceuk

What’s better than a man smelling of Old Spice! Ain’t that right @munyachawawa #fyp #OldSpiceCaptain #foryourpage

♬ original sound - Old Spice UK
@oldspiceuk

@niall.gray shows us how to be an Old Spice man! #OldSpiceCaptain

♬ original sound - Old Spice UK

For the new films, TikTok worked directly with BBDO, Mars and Mars Wrigley's in-house social team, The Hive, as well as P&G.  This first push will be promoted on the platform for five days, but the #TikTokReMake hashtag will live on indeterminately to encourage others to conceive their own remakes and suggests other ads they'd like to see as part of the program. 

The idea is reminiscent of Google's "Project Re:Brief" campaign from 2012, conceived out of Johannes Leonardo and Google Creative Lab, which asked agencies to remake classic ads from Coca-Cola, Alka-Seltzer, Avis and Volvo—using Google's various tools and offerings. 

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

