Union Square Events serves short ribs in the sky as in-flight dining returns

Breakfast, lunch and dinner from one of New York City’s preeminent restaurant groups are back on the menu for certain Delta Air Lines passengers, now that meal service is once again available in the sky.
Union Square Events, owned by Danny Meyer, is cooking braised short rib with cheesy twice-baked potato and a spinach-and-goat-cheese frittata served with bacon and hash browns for passengers in Delta One and first-class seats who fly between Kennedy Airport and Seattle, Los Angeles or San Francisco.
The partnership began years ago but paused during the pandemic as airlines cut meal service. In mid-June, as COVID-19 cases fell across the nation, Delta restarted its onboard food and beverage program. Soon after, the culinary team at Union Square Events began work on a seasonal menu.