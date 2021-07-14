Where is the ad industry failing the LGBTQ+ community?
After the dust has settled from the flurry of Pride Month promotions, what progress has been made by the industry for the LGBTQ+ community? Some brands, including Mastercard, Unilever and Procter & Gamble, continue to build on their efforts to address critical gaps in representation and inclusion, while the Association of National Advertisers is developing standards for the portrayal of LGBTQ people in advertising.
Yet marketers are still falling short when it comes LGBTQ+ visibility in both their work and the decision-making process behind that creative. Last year, a study by the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media revealed only 1.8% of characters in ads from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity were LGBTQ and the Alliance for Inclusive & Multicultural Marketing found that LGBTQ and people with disabilities were largely absent from this year's Super Bowl spots, representing just 1% of casting in the ads.
