Marketing News & Strategy

Where is the ad industry failing the LGBTQ+ community?

The Ad Age Town Hall on July 22 explores how marketers can truly make an impact on such an intersectional group
Published on July 14, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
T-Pain stars in a new Lipton campaign

From left: Michael Wilke, Lucas Crigler, Rachel Lowenstein, Damian Pelliccione, Sarah Garman, Mel Senecal and Michael Kelley

Credit: Photos courtesy speakers

After the dust has settled from the flurry of Pride Month promotions, what progress has been made by the industry for the LGBTQ+ community? Some brands, including Mastercard, Unilever and Procter & Gamble, continue to build on their efforts to address critical gaps in representation and inclusion, while the Association of National Advertisers is developing standards for the portrayal of LGBTQ people in advertising.

RSVP and submit your questions for the Ad Age Town Hall on LGBTQ+ representation.

Yet marketers are still falling short when it comes LGBTQ+ visibility in both their work and the decision-making process behind that creative. Last year, a study by the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media revealed only 1.8% of characters in ads from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity were LGBTQ and the Alliance for Inclusive & Multicultural Marketing found that LGBTQ and people with disabilities were largely absent from this year's Super Bowl spots, representing just 1% of casting in the ads.

At the July 22 Ad Age Town Hall, agency leaders, media owners and other industry executives will explore where marketing and advertising need to change—and how. Now is your chance to ask the hard, but important questions.

The Ad Age Town Hall is a free virtual event; RSVP and submit your questions today.

Related Articles
2021 Pride Wrap-Up: the most inclusive, authentic ad trends
Parker Herren
11 brand campaigns that blend Pride with purpose
Ilyse Liffreing
Opinion: To truly support Pride, brands must show up 365 days a year
Jim Misener
Unilever Pride effort targets worst cities for LGBTQ+ people
Jack Neff
Mastercard and Burger King win Cannes Grand Prix in Brand Experience and Activation
Jack Neff
Procter & Gamble and GLAAD see LGBTQ ads lifting sales and social acceptance
Jack Neff
Transgender and nonbinary people face an uphill climb for representation in the ad industry
I-Hsien Sherwood

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

T-Pain stars in a new Lipton campaign

T-Pain stars in a new Lipton campaign
PepsiCo’s sales jump most in a decade as eateries reopen

PepsiCo’s sales jump most in a decade as eateries reopen
Popeyes stockpiles chicken meat ahead of nationwide nugget debut

Popeyes stockpiles chicken meat ahead of nationwide nugget debut
Coke Zero Sugar gets design overhaul backed by new campaign, ‘The Best Coke Ever?’

Coke Zero Sugar gets design overhaul backed by new campaign, ‘The Best Coke Ever?’
Tribeca Enterprises acquires M ss ng P eces, boosts brand muscle

Tribeca Enterprises acquires M ss ng P eces, boosts brand muscle
Inside Subway’s superstar-studded Refresh campaign

Inside Subway’s superstar-studded Refresh campaign
Kraft Mac-n-Cheese ice cream? Yes it's real

Kraft Mac-n-Cheese ice cream? Yes it's real
See how Little Caesars is plugging its new plant-based 'Planteroni' pizza

See how Little Caesars is plugging its new plant-based 'Planteroni' pizza