Hulu adds Disney+ and ESPN+ to its live TV product for $5 more

Walt Disney Co. is adding Disney+ and ESPN+ to its Hulu + Live TV product and raising the price by $5 a month, giving the flagship Disney+ streaming service millions more customers at a time when growth is slowing.

The change, which takes effect Dec. 21, raises the price of the ad-free version of Hulu + Live TV to $76 a month and to $70 a month for the one with ads. Disney+ and ESPN+ together cost $15 a month if purchased separately.

Hulu + Live TV is an online alternative to cable TV, offering more than 75 channels, such as CBS and CNN. It had 4 million subscribers in early October. Regular Hulu, which includes original programs like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” had 39.7 million subscribers. It starts at $7 a month.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.