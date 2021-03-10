Patio furniture from Oprah's Harry and Meghan interview sells out
If online stock rooms are any guide, consumers envious of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s opportunity to sit down with Oprah Winfrey have been clamoring to do the next best thing: sit down like them, by purchasing the interview’s featured patio furniture in droves.
Of the more than 17.1 million viewers in the U.S. who tuned into CBS on Sunday to watch the juicy two-hour special, many are now the proud owners of Christopher Knight Home Burchett outdoor chairs. The wicker and acacia pieces retail for $554 per pair and promptly sold out on websites including Amazon, Target and Overstock.com, the brand’s Facebook page announced on Monday.
“I am grateful to my talented business partners who have excellent taste, and skills in delivering a line of furniture that is both affordable and fit for royalty-both foreign and domestic,” Knight, who played Peter Brady on hit ‘70s sitcom “The Brady Bunch,” wrote on social media this morning.
Knight’s statement also clarifies that while the chairs are part of a furniture collection that bears his name, he himself did not design them; several media outlets erroneously reported that the actor was their creator shortly after the product sold out.
Undeterred, consumers soon snapped up similar-looking sets of $300 chairs from Walmart, as well as lookalike items including the outdoor rug, table and centerpiece featured in the two-hour TV event aired, all of which also promptly sold out online, NBC News reports. Ironically, the furniture does not belong to either Winfrey or the ex-Royal couple, as the interview was filmed at a neighbor’s home in Los Angeles.
Keen-eyed viewers didn’t stop at the patio furniture, though, with many also seeking out Markle’s $4,700 dress from designer Giorgio Armani and Winfrey’s Götti eyeglasses.
It’s not unheard of for designer clothes and accessories to sell out after being featured in some prominent event, with items worn by First Ladies, British Royals and Hollywood celebrities regularly receiving deep-dives into their meanings—often coupled with a link where consumers can purchase the items for themselves.