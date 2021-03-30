Media

Uber strikes deal to include New York yellow taxis in cartop ad network

Pact between Uber Out of Home and the Metropolitan Taxicab Board of Trade is a rare collaboration between traditional taxis and the ride-hailing brand
By E.J. Schultz. Published on March 30, 2021.
Credit: Uber

Uber is bringing its out-of-home ad network to the Big Apple by partnering with an unlikely ally. 

The ride-hailing brand has inked a deal with the Metropolitan Taxicab Board of Trade that will allow it to put digital ads on top of 3,500 New York City taxicabs, marking a rare collaboration between Uber and traditional taxis that compete fiercely for riders. The deal still requires final approval from the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission.

Uber formed an out-of-home ad division in early 2020 in partnership with Adomni, a programmatic advertising platform, but until now the ads were confined to Uber cars. The cartop digital ad screens are connected to the internet, allowing advertisers to make programmatic buys that can run ads based on the time of day or geographic location of the ads. At present, Uber Out of Home operates in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles and Phoenix where Uber drivers can get a cut of ad fees. 

The New York deal represents the first time Uber Out of Home has struck a deal with traditional taxis. Uber and Lyft are not allowed to deploy cartop ads, according to New York City regulations. So, the deal with the Metropolitan Taxicab Board of Trade (MTBT), the largest yellow cab taxi trade association in New York, offers one of the few ways Uber can tap into the city’s sizable out-of-home market. The 3,500 cabs covered by the arrangement represent more than 25% of the total taxi fleet in New York City, according to Uber Out of Home.

MTBT representative Michael Woloz says that while taxis and Ubers compete, “there are opportunities to work together [and] advertising turns out to be one of them.” He did not share financial terms of the deal but says, “we’ve negotiated as a group to get not only the best rates but the best relationship with an advertising partner. This time around that converged with Uber and Admoni.”

Admoni, which is Uber OOH’s exclusive ad sales and programmatic tech partner, envisions connecting the cartop ads to other digital signage in New York that can be bought programmatically. So, a brand can run similar messages on taxi cabs, as well as digital displays on the subway system, in Times Square and in the city’s LinkNYC Wi-Fi kiosks—and have the ads targeted geographically and for a certain time of day.

Brands “can tell a story across multiple screen formats in like three clicks online in a self-service way,” says Adomni CEO Jonathan Gudai.

Adomni expects the first digitized taxicabs ads to roll out in May 2021, with an estimated 1,500 cabs online by the fall.

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

Twitter opens a wholesome videos section where brands can feel protected

'Now what the hell's an NFT?' Watch 'SNL' helpfully explain with an Eminem rap parody

Brands shouldn't be stymied by connected TV ad fraud

How an ad collector paid $2 for a Pringles NFT, and sold it for close to $1,500

Condé Nast teams up with ReserveBar on 'Cocktail Cabinet' in latest e-commerce push

Fox lights up Comcast set-top-box VOD inventory to be sold programmatically

WarnerMedia names Katrina Cukaj ad sales lead; Joe Hogan is out after three decades

Facebook gives brands new weapons to fight pirates and counterfeiters

