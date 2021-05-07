Media

Watch Elon Musk’s awkward ‘SNL’ promos—plus, why his hosting stint is so controversial

Some ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast members have balked, and crypto fans are in a frenzy
By Simon Dumenco. Published on May 07, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Does it matter if Facebook advertisers can still target fans of Trump?
Credit: NBCUniversal

Last Thursday night, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” released two 15-second promos (see below) for the weekend’s episode, which is set to be hosted by billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, with Miley Cyrus as the musical guest.

In the first promo, Musk, flanked by Cyrus and “SNL” cast member Cecily Strong (all three wearing masks), says, “Hi, I’m Elon Musk, and I’m hosting ‘SNL’ this week with musical guest Miley Cyrus. And I’m a wild card, so there’s no telling what I might do.” Cyrus chimes: “Same here. Rules? No thanks”—prompting Strong to say, “But it’s also the Mother’s Day show, so your moms are going to be here.” Cyrus course-corrects—“Forget what I said”—and Musk says, “Fine. We’ll be good. Ish.”

In the second promo, which has the same set-up, Musk delivers the same first line and then Cyrus says, “What’s new with you, Elon?” He responds, “I just did a successful rocket launch this week.” Strong says, “Wow! Well, I did my laundry”—prompting a cheery “Congrats!” from Musk, and then a confession from Strong: “Actually, no, I didn’t.”

When Musk’s unexpected guest-hosting gig was first announced in late April, some cast members balked—and then backtracked. See “‘SNL’ Cast Members Bowen Yang, Aidy Bryant Delete Posts Swiping at Upcoming Host Elon Musk,” from The Wrap.

As The Wrap’s Jeremy Fuster writes,

Musk has become a polarizing figure on social media. He has earned fans for his tech ideas and eccentric appearances on podcasts like “The Joe Rogan Experience.” On the flip side, he’s been slammed on Twitter for spreading COVID-19 misinformation during the early days of the pandemic, his rants against media outlets that have run investigative articles against Tesla, and a threat on Twitter to revoke stock options from his employees if they moved to unionize (he was forced to take the tweet down by the National Labor Relations Board).

Of course, there’s been backlash to the backlash about Musk’s “SNL” gig. See “Pete Davidson doesn’t understand ‘why people are freaking out’ about Elon Musk hosting SNL,” per Entertainment Weekly. 

Keep in mind, though, that all this controversy and chatter is not only good marketing for “SNL,” it’s actually par for the course for the iconic comedy sketch show. The Washington Post points that out here: “Some SNL cast members aren’t happy about Elon Musk. He’s part of a long tradition of disliked hosts.”

P.S. One more weird wrinkle in this saga: “Dogecoin Is Surging Again Because Elon Musk Is Going on SNL, and It’s Glorious” (subhead: “The bong-ripping frat of the crypto world is having its moment”), per Slate.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Simon Dumenco

Simon Dumenco is the "Media Guy" columnist for Ad Age. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Does it matter if Facebook advertisers can still target fans of Trump?

Does it matter if Facebook advertisers can still target fans of Trump?
Gary Vaynerchuk reveals his NFT initiative

Gary Vaynerchuk reveals his NFT initiative

Trump Facebook ban upheld as review board extends exile for now

Trump Facebook ban upheld as review board extends exile for now
What Twitter is telling brands about Apple's new privacy rules

What Twitter is telling brands about Apple's new privacy rules
‘How is prangent formed’: As Yahoo Answers shuts down today, watch the classic viral video that presaged its demise

‘How is prangent formed’: As Yahoo Answers shuts down today, watch the classic viral video that presaged its demise
Twitter acquires Scroll, an ad-free news reader

Twitter acquires Scroll, an ad-free news reader
Amazon makes the most of its NFL bragging rights in appeal to brands

Amazon makes the most of its NFL bragging rights in appeal to brands
Amazon to take NFL Thursday games from Fox a year sooner

Amazon to take NFL Thursday games from Fox a year sooner