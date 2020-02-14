News

Absolut debuts new ‘Sex Responsibly’ campaign to highlight importance of consent

The vodka brand is partnering with an anti-sexual violence group to amplify its message
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on February 14, 2020.
Credit: Absolut

This Valentine’s Day, Absolut wants to remind consumers of the importance of sexual consent—even after they’ve had a drink—by unveiling its new “Sex Responsibly” campaign.

To launch the initiative, the Swedish vodka maker teamed up with the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), a U.S.-based anti-sexual violence group, to “raise volume around the topic of consent and dispel ambiguities in and out of the bedroom,” the brand says in a statement.

The campaign, from BBH Singapore, uses a series of clever slogans to clarify what some might perceive as gray areas around consent, including “Making out in the cab doesn’t make it a yes” and “Only a ‘Yes’ to sex is a yes.”

 

“Sex Responsibly,” which includes both static and animated elements, will encompass a mix of print, digital, social and out-of-home advertising that is complemented by “a roster of influencers,” the brand says.

“Absolut has a long and authentic history as a cultural provocateur. We’ve never shied away from topics, personalities, communities or conversations that pave the way to a more open and inclusive world,” says Jonas Tåhlin, CMO of Pernod Ricard USA, Absolut’s parent company.

The consent-focused campaign follows the release of new data that suggests more American adults than ever are committing time and energy to the topic. In a recent survey of 21- to 30-year-olds conducted by KRC Research for Absolut, 90 percent of respondents said they have talked about consent with their family or friends.

In addition, 61 percent of those surveyed said they believe that companies should be playing an active role in spreading awareness about consent.

Absolut’s partnership with RAINN is designed to develop “new, culturally-relevant campaigns and programs” that dissuade people from using alcohol as a tool or as an excuse to violate consent. It will also donate $1 to the organization on Valentine’s Day for every retweet or share its campaign gets on social media.

