Ad Age and The Harris Poll announce partnership for exclusive polling
Ad Age and global market research firm The Harris Poll have announced a partnership for exclusive polling that will illuminate business trends and insights from consumers and marketing leaders, and help brands understand and navigate ongoing industry disruption.
“We are excited to launch this new partnership at a time when marketers and agencies are under more pressure than ever before to respond smartly to current events. The polling expertise of The Harris Poll gives us access to timely consumer data on a range of topics that our readers care about as they navigate this new terrain,” said Ad Age Assistant Managing Editor E.J. Schultz.
“This is a new age of listening for business,” said Will Johnson CEO of The Harris Poll. “Leaders must be constantly pulsing society to understand changing attitudes, perceptions and beliefs. Never has this been more evident than over the past three months. What excites us to be partnering with Ad Age is that we can give marketers powerful and timely data to help the C-suite understand the public mood and make better decisions throughout the organization.”
Marketers and advertisers, Johnson said, both feed off of and influence popular culture. “Today as values-led issues permeate boardrooms, we hope to deliver deeper insights on society, values and attitudes and opinions that can shape campaigns, corporate culture and leadership,” he said. “Our hope is that Ad Age’s readers have an edge because the Harris Poll will keep them ahead of the curve with information and foresight that is based on bankable or trustworthy data.”
Ad Age-The Harris Poll launches this week. Polling will cover four research areas:
Consumer feedback
The partnership will develop quick-turnaround insights into consumer awareness, attitudes, usage and sentiment. An example is this week’s poll on consumer opinion about brand behavior in response to protests and rising racial tension. While respondents were divided about whether brands should speak out or include their views in advertising, there is broad agreement on one point: 68 percent of respondents said they were more likely to buy from companies and brands that contribute to organizations/causes that combat racism.
Enterprise
Polling research will deepen long-form reporting that analyzes the news and trends that matter most to marketers and consumers.
CMO tracker
We will poll chief marketing officers on a variety of trending and topical questions. CMO tracker will appear monthly and in response to industry news and developments.
Events
Ad Age-The Harris Poll research will support Ad Age events, including Ad Age’s annual Small Agency Conference, which will feature a discussion, led by Johnson, of data findings.
The Harris Poll, founded in 1963, is one of the world’s leading public opinion, social intelligence and strategy firms. Through continuous pulsing of society via polling, market research and daily SAAS intelligence, Harris helps clients interpret, adapt and respond to constantly changing issues, needs and wants in the marketplace. It also gauges voter sentiment on the economy, workplace, issues and policies and reputation of institutions and corporations.
After helping guide Sen. John F Kennedy to his presidential victory, Harris has advised leaders in business and government through transformational social change. Harris advisory also served Presidents Reagan and Clinton and Prime Minister Blair. More recently, in 2017, Harris joined the Stagwell Group to create the largest independent data-driven digital market services firm in the U.S. The Co-CEO’s are Johnson and John Gerzema, two veteran strategists with analytics and strategy/insights backgrounds at WPP.