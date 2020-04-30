News

Comcast’s internet business soars with work, school now online

The new customers helped make up for drops in other areas, including cable TV
Published on April 30, 2020.
Credit: Charles Mostoller/Bloomberg

Comcast Corp. added the most quarterly internet customers in 12 years, providing momentum to a business that’s become critical during the home lockdowns caused by the pandemic.

The cable giant added 477,000 internet subscribers last quarter, topping analysts’ expectations. Comcast reported quarterly profit of 71 cents a share, excluding certain items, topping the 67 cents that analysts expected. Total revenue of $26.6 billion was just shy of the $26.8 billion that Wall Street forecast.

Although more people are relying on home internet during the lockdowns, Comcast has been adding customers at a steady clip for months. That’s partly because it has been more willing to sell broadband service as a standalone product, not bundled with TV and phone.

Those new internet customers helped make up for drops in other areas of Comcast’s business. The company lost 409,000 cable TV customers, as it has raised prices and stopped trying to retain customers who want cheaper, less profitable packages. It was Comcast’s steepest quarterly TV-subscriber loss in at least four years, according to historical data from Bloomberg Intelligence.

Comcast’s film and theme-park revenue dropped 23 percent and 32 percent respectively. U.S. theme parks and movie theaters have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus, prompting Comcast’s Universal to delay certain films or release them for home viewing.

Revenue at Comcast’s European pay-TV business, Sky, fell 5.8 percent. One of Sky’s markets, Italy, was hit hard by the coronavirus, and a big draw for its pay-TV service, live sports, has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Comcast shares were up 1.1 percent to $39.41 in pre-market trading Thursday. They had fallen 13 percent for the year as of Wednesday’s close.

—Bloomberg News

Twitter gains on record user growth, beats quarterly revenue estimate

U.S. GDP suffers biggest hit since 2008, and Starbucks eyes reopenings: Thursday Wake-Up Call

Pandemic hits WPP revenue and John Seifert departs Ogilvy: Wednesday Wake-Up Call

Head of Tokyo organizing committee sees Olympics canceled if virus isn’t under control

Facebook challenges Zoom with Messenger Rooms and household brands respond to Trump disinfectant remarks: Monday Wake-Up Call

Mall shoppers scared to return when U.S. stores reopen

Accenture Interactive's CEO on advising companies in a pandemic, and Google asks for ID: Friday Wake-Up Call

IPG's Roth sees 'very difficult' second quarter and Walmart shops at Target for new CMO: Thursday Wake-Up Call

