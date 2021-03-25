News

Pepsi hooks up with Peeps for marshmallow soda

The Pepsi x Peeps collaboration, one of many recent partnerships for the marshmallow brand, is tied to a national sweepstakes
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on March 25, 2021.
Credit: Pepsi and Peeps

Perhaps emboldened by the success of last week’s Pepsi Mango debut, PepsiCo’s flagship soft drink is back this week to usher in spring and tempt consumers’ taste buds with a new concoction: marshmallow cola.

Created in collaboration with Peeps, Pepsi’s newest limited-edition flavor launched yesterday and is tied to the nationwide #HangingWithMyPeeps sweepstakes that will award 10 grand prize winners who can demonstrate a show-stopping “Peepsonality.” (And no, the flavor is not an April Fools’ Day stunt.)

“We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that Pepsi x Peeps will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite,” says Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing at Pepsi. The product will be available in miniature, pastel-colored three-packs, he adds.

The Pepsi x Peeps collaboration is hardly the festive marshmallow brand’s first foray into cross-promotion this year. It's done other partnerships with Crocs, Funko Pop toys, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats and others. 

The collaborations follow a turbulent 2020 for Peeps that saw the Pennsylvania-based brand repeatedly halt production due to COVID-19; in fact, it didn’t produce any confections for recent holidays including Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day in anticipation of the springtime rush, the Associated Press reports.

It’s also not the first time Pepsi will be getting into the more, well, unique flavor pairings. In December, the sodamaker challenged fans to create “cocoa” cola: a blend of wintry hot chocolate and its signature cola.

Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a reporter who divides his time between New York City and Toronto, covering marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more.

