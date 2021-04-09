P&G tries to get around Apple’s privacy updates and CMO moves rose 25% in 2020: Friday Wake-Up Call
P&G vs. Apple
Good morning! Apple’s new privacy updates will limit the data available to marketers coming through apps and, needless to say, brands are eager to find ways around them to keep their pulse on consumer behavior. Procter & Gamble, along with dozens of Chinese trade groups and tech firms, is testing “device fingerprinting” technology in China, the company’s second-largest market, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The technology would allow P&G to continue to receive iPhone data to serve targeted ads, even as Apple’s privacy updates go into effect. The effort, which also includes testing with TikTok’s parent company ByteDance and Tencent Holdings, is backed by the China Advertising Association with involvement from the business units of Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Nielsen, according to the Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.
Even if the technology is developed, its use would be against Apple’s policies. An Apple spokesperson told the Journal that its app store terms and guidelines “apply equally to all developers around the world, including Apple.”
CMOs on the move
This past year, LinkedIn feeds have been bombarded with announcements of executives appointed to chief marketing officer roles, and now there’s data that shows the breadth of those appointments. Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl writes about a new study from executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates that found the number of CMO moves across North America rose 25% in 2020. The number of announcements jumped from 420 in 2019 to 523 in 2020, with the latter part of the pandemic-challenged year seeing the most moves. The report also shares the new roles cropping up at companies, such as chief customer officer, chief commercial officer and chief growth officer.
Vaccination memes
As more people sign up to get the COVID vaccine, the CDC has released guidelines around what people should and should not do once they are vaccinated. The phrase “being vaccinated does NOT mean” has quickly become a meme and on Thursday, brands, especially those in the entertainment realm, had some fun with it. Social strategists and editors got their imaginations and pop culture juices flowing with references to books, TV shows and movies.
SparkNotes referenced “The Great Gatsby” tweeting: “Being vaccinated does NOT mean you can host an extravagant party at your West Egg mansion that symbolizes the superficiality and moral corruption of the rich.” Reddit, meanwhile, brought us back to the 2000 Tom Hanks film “Cast Away” with this gem of a tweet: “Being vaccinated does NOT mean you can travel to Malaysia for work and have your plane crash over the Pacific Ocean during a storm, forcing you to befriend an emotionally unavailable volleyball.” Nook, Showtime and TodayTix also had some decent contributions.
‘What a way to make a living’
Country singer Dolly Parton partnered with Jeni’s ice cream on a frozen dessert that fans were so excited to purchase, they crashed the ice cream brand’s website minutes before the noon launch on Thursday. Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli writes that fans on social media were furious for the delay and not amused at the brand’s attempt to diffuse the tension on Twitter. It’s a lesson for marketers, as Ad Age Twitter follower and marketing consultant Anne Murata points out: “Your website backend better be A+ before you start a big national campaign.”
Parton has also recently funded the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, “another product that had Americans scrambling to hit refresh,” writes Pasquarelli. “It remains unclear which was easier to get—a dose of vaccine or a scoop of her ice cream.”
Just Briefly:
‘If you love us, pay us’ That statement headlines a letter Sean Combs, aka “Diddy,” posted to his cable network Revolt. The letter, which addresses last week's newspaper ad from Black-owned media companies criticizing General Motors CEO Mary Barra, says Revolt’s relationship with GM is “not an example of success.” “Diddy” trended on Twitter with around 40,000 tweets by the end of the workday on Thursday.
Satan goes to work for Big Wireless Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort agency is back with another spot featuring Satan for Reynolds' co-owned brand Mint Mobile. Now that the big red guy has found love through Match.com, another Maximum Effort client, he has found his favorite job at a soulless large mobile corporation. Mint Mobile is the only thing getting in his way.
Show us what you got The final deadline for the Ad Age Young Creatives is Thursday. Show us where you think the industry will be 10 years from now by designing a cover for Ad Age. The brief, criteria, specs and other details can be found here.
