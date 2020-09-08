Thomas Cook to relaunch this month as online travel brand, report suggests
After ceasing operations following a high-profile bankruptcy last year, U.K.-based airline and vacation seller Thomas Cook is set to return as an online-only travel agency, British media outlet Sky News reports.
Pending the approval of the necessary regulatory permits, Chinese investment conglomerate Fosun, which owns what’s left of Thomas Cook, may relaunch the storied brand as soon as this month.
The timeline of the relaunch will also be contingent on quarantine restrictions currently placed on British citizens.
Formerly a major shareholder in the 178-year-old travel company, Fosun bought the Thomas Cook name and its intellectual property assets for approximately $14.5 million following the brand’s September 2019 collapse.
Under Fosun’s plan, the revamped Thomas Cook will no longer operate its eponymous airline, resorts or brick-and-mortar shops, instead focusing its resources on the online travel space.
The plan to revive a “refreshed” Thomas Cook brand had initially been developed in the first half of 2020, prior to major coronavirus outbreaks in Europe that halted most nonessential travel, the report adds.
As of today, the brand’s website has limited functionality, detailing various holiday packages and allowing users to sign up for an email list; previously, its website was just a static insolvency notice. Thomas Cook’s social media accounts have also updated their profile pictures.