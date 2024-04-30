Brand history marketing—how a company’s past creates an emotional connection with customers

The first two injunctions are to sign up for Ancestry—but the final one reminds current generations to live up to their collective histories, to represent them by actions and values.

American businesses with their own Hughes Family stories can learn a lot from Ancestry about the marketing of tradition. Not long ago, genealogy was the furthest thing from the lifestyle phenomenon it has become. It was the province of one oddly obsessed family member who rattled around microfilm and old shoe boxes, posing relentless questions to elders.

Ancestry has turned the family tree from fossilized to verdant—a journey made possible, of course, by lower cost gene sequencing. The company appeals to multiple emotional layers that include pride, curiosity and anxiety about the fragility of the moment. (Only 21 percent of Americans think the country is going in the right direction.)

Most brands fail to bring their histories alive with depth and resonance. A few, including Carhartt and Louis Vuitton, are effective storytellers, but most legacy businesses merely check the tradition box. This conventional model—featuring old white guys with stern miens and self-congratulatory declarations such as “Founded in 1828”—cannot create an emotional connection.

There is no better time for brands to bring their past forward in the right way. Americans trust business more than government or the media. At the same time, Americans are committed to sustainability. Businesses that endure also demonstrate sustainability—a powerful double trust kicker.