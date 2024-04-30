Brand history marketing—how a company’s past creates an emotional connection with customers

Whether for a 50-year-old company or a long-timer such as Cigna (founded as Insurance Company of North America in 1792), Colgate (founded in 1806) or Stanley Tools (1843), here are three principles for bringing a sustainable legacy to life:
Dig deeply and fearlessly
All too often, corporate histories are bowdlerized versions of the past, flattering biographies that show up in self-published books that sit on coffee tables in the lobby.
The Ancestry brand inspires individuals to look at their past straight in the eye. People are thrilled when they find unexpected success and chuckle at the bandits and mischief makers in their lineage. (Watch Christopher Walken discover his grandfather’s criminal history.)
Find the courage in your story
In another Ancestry commercial, a woman stands at the water’s edge. “I want my kids to know they come from people who are brave and took risks. Big risks,” she says over pictures of immigrants crossing oceans and prairies.
Brands with long histories also must recognize the warts and celebrate the will. No company has survived for decades without challenges, monumental and otherwise. Don’t sweep them under the rug. It’s a temptation that’s hard to resist, because marketing people don’t like to talk about even small defeats. They forget that people love “I was down and then I was up” stories.
Make your history part of the cultural conversation
Ancestry has both a sponsorship and content integration with the PBS Show “Finding Your Roots,” on which historian Henry Louis Gates illuminates the recesses of their personal histories for dozens of celebrities.