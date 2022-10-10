National Coming Out Day—how to support LGBTQ+ employees at your company

National Coming Out day is Oct. 11, providing another opportunity for companies to publicly support the LGBTQ+ community—at least for a day. But like Pride in June, once the recognition period is over, all of the activity, energy and social posts go back in the corporate closet until next year. Even for companies, being out of the closet is easier when there’s safety in numbers.
Let’s talk about the closet.
Being in the closet is actually a dark and lonely place. But for many of us who are LGBTQ+, that place can paradoxically be comfortable, depending on where you live or work. It can also be convenient, because when you’re in the closet, you don’t have to deal with the questions, the comments, the potential judgments and discrimination. But even if comfortable or convenient for a while, shame, deception and lying start to get to you.
Coming out is a personal choice—a process where we should each be able to tell our own story on our own time. That’s true in both our personal and work life.