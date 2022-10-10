National Coming Out Day—how to support LGBTQ+ employees at your company

For me, coming out at work happened in two parts. I first came out to some of my co-workers about 10 years into my post-college career because I finally worked for an agency where I felt comfortable that I would not be fired or be discriminated against. But it was quasi-coming out. While some of my co-workers knew my story, I didn’t disclose my life to any of my clients. One foot on the boat, the other on the dock, because I was afraid of losing a client that could impact the agency I worked for.

When I started my own agency, I continued to stay in the closet with clients—again out of fear. But when my son was born and we adopted him, I needed to stop lying. I’d get questions about my “wife” and our family plans. I knew at that moment I needed to set an example for my family and fully be who I am, no matter the business consequences. So, I did. And nothing happened. Not a single client fired my agency; in fact, every client was more than supportive. It’s funny how your own assumptions create barriers and limitations.

I’d stayed in the closet out of fear. And I’m not alone. According to a Human Rights Campaign survey, 46% of LGBTQ+ people are not out at work. Until two years ago, when the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was amended to provide workplace protections for LGBTQ+ workers, it was legal to fire someone based on their LGBTQ+ status. Another reason people stay in the closet is that more than a third of LGBTQ+ people have experienced discrimination or harassment in the workplace. Yet, paradoxically, LGBTQ+ people who are out at work are happier, experience fewer microaggressions and have better relationships with their managers.