Behind Pabst’s embrace of alternative marketing

“I’m very biased with this, but I think PBR just has the best fans—they’re super-engaged with the brand,” Keeton said. “Social is a really great tool for us to be able to connect with them and build on that. But I think the passion that they have for PBR is infectious. And that energy is really contagious, and I think is a way that helps us reach new consumers.”

Returning to growth

Marketing scrappiness is supported by solid execution in distribution and pack sizes, putting Pabst “in a healthy position,” Keeton said, with the brand returning to growth last year (sales were up by 12.8%, according to Nielsen figures reported by Beer Business Daily). PBR is outpacing industry trends so far this year, Keeton added.

Pabst Brewing’s regional brands (including Stroh’s, Old Style, National Bohemian, Lone Star and Old Milwaukee) also had a strong year behind local promotions, such as the “Chicago handshake” boilermaker consisting of a shot of Malort (a liqueur that might be described as an acquired taste) and an Old Style beer. “I think it’s less of a handshake and more of a middle finger based on the taste of Malort,” Keeton allows, “but the brand manager there, he’s done an incredible job of bringing this program to life, amplifying it with consumers [and] incorporating bartenders in the service industry.”

Only one-third of Pabst Brewing’s 2023 growth was attributable to the Bud Light meltdown, Keeton said, noting the brands compete in different categories and at different price points. Pabst didn’t make any moves to capitalize, sticking instead with plans to run an odd summer promo built around the resemblance of baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs to Cool Blue, a PBR cartoon mascot used in the 1970s and ’80s.