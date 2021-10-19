How Gen Z and millennials will be shopping this holiday season

The holidays are certainly looking different for marketers this year. Executives are dealing with a host of issues including supply chain challenges, changing consumer behavior and a lingering pandemic.

Yet consumers are ready to shop, according to a survey from Roku, which found that 86% of people will spend the same or more this holiday shopping season. The growth will be led by millennials, Roku said.

“They’ll be driving the growth this holiday season,” said Dallas Lawrence, head of communications, Roku Platform, speaking at an Advertising Week panel on Tuesday afternoon. He noted that along with millennials, Gen Z is another consumer segment “to watch” this year. He noted that cord-cutting is a growing trend that has nothing to do with COVID-19. Roku found that 86% of consumers today are streaming TV—more than the 68% of consumers who own a dishwasher.

“Streaming is mainstream,” Lawrence said. “It’s in every house and part of the fabric of our lives.”

That’s good news for American Eagle Outfitters, the teen-focused retailer, which does not do any advertising on traditional linear TV.