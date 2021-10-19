Special Report: Advertising Week

How Gen Z and millennials will be shopping this holiday season

‘Gen Z doesn’t even know what linear television is,’ said one CMO
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on October 19, 2021.
Credit: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

The holidays are certainly looking different for marketers this year. Executives are dealing with a host of issues including supply chain challenges, changing consumer behavior and a lingering pandemic.

Yet consumers are ready to shop, according to a survey from Roku, which found that 86% of people will spend the same or more this holiday shopping season. The growth will be led by millennials, Roku said.

“They’ll be driving the growth this holiday season,” said Dallas Lawrence, head of communications, Roku Platform, speaking at an Advertising Week panel on Tuesday afternoon. He noted that along with millennials, Gen Z is another consumer segment “to watch” this year. He noted that cord-cutting is a growing trend that has nothing to do with COVID-19. Roku found that 86% of consumers today are streaming TV—more than the 68% of consumers who own a dishwasher.

“Streaming is mainstream,” Lawrence said. “It’s in every house and part of the fabric of our lives.”

That’s good news for American Eagle Outfitters, the teen-focused retailer, which does not do any advertising on traditional linear TV.

“Gen Z doesn’t even know what linear television is,” said Craig Brommers, chief marketing officer of American Eagle, at the Advertising Week event. “They are streaming, they are on these social networks all day long, so we’re going to follow them.”

American Eagle has had partnerships with Snapchat and TikTok for recent campaigns. The chain’s holiday push will revolve around nostalgia as younger generations yearn for traditional pre-COVID memories, Brommers said.

He added that supply chain problems and merchandise delays are causing marketers to be savvy about how they’re selling this year, using plugs like “Giftober” or “Falliday” to market products as it comes into stores and online versus one large holiday push. The timing of marketing is changing, Brommers said, which represents an opportunity for brands trying to reach younger shoppers.

“New arrivals are hitting stores and digital commerce daily—part of that is the supply chain issues, but that will mean that customers will want to tune in and see what that newness is on a daily basis,” Brommers said.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

