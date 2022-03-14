Mischief @ No Fixed Address soared with fearless ideas, sharp strategy and an ego-free M.O.

Though many of Mischief’s ideas seem out there, they’re not just creativity for creativity’s sake. “We talk a lot with our clients about how it seems like we’re getting them to do scary things,” said Partner and Executive Creative Director Kevin Mulroy. “But the scariest thing you can do is create ignorable work that’s completely useless in the first place.”

“They’re able to bring all the creative and strategy superpower from a big agency, paired with the intimacy of a small agency,” said St. Jacques. “There are no layers. There’s no bureaucracy. There’s just the team. They are humble and just want to do great work. And they take real-life business problems and find stupidly awesome, attention-grabbing ways to answer them.”

A lot of deliberation goes into the stupidly awesome antics. “We spend a lot of time thinking about what we’re going to say before we jump into how we’re going to say it,” said Hahn.

When marketers work with Mischief, they can expect to be pulled in deep. “We err on the side of extra communication,” said Mischief Executive Creative Director and Partner Bianca Guimaraes. Even if that means adding more layers to the pitch process when it comes to potential new clients. “Some clients might want to just see you in two months for the final presentation, but we probe more,” she said. “We like to have all the information we need first versus going all in or all out without all the details.”

Agile idea makers

That doesn’t mean that the team can’t work fast. Soyoung Kang, CMO of Eos, first met with the Mischief team during what had been probably the darkest moments of the pandemic in 2020, when marketers were struggling to figure out how to adapt and navigate the current climate. “What really intrigued us about them was that they had big agency chops and small agency agility,” she said. “That for me is such a magical equation.”

That agility came into play when, one day last spring, Kang and her crew noticed that Eos was going viral on TikTok thanks to an influencer named Carly Joy who had created a tutorial on how to shave down there with her secret weapon: Eos shave cream.

Kang immediately reached out to the Mischief team over email to see if they could help figure out how Eos could ride that viral wave.

“Within 30 minutes, Kerry [McKibbin] replied back and said, ‘We’re gonna have something for you in the morning,’” Kang recalled.

By 10 a.m. the next day, the agency had multiple ideas on the table. The winner? An ultra-limited edition collection of shaving products, “Bless Your F#@%ing Cooch,” imprinted with Carly Joy’s specific directions on achieving a “smooth-ass hoo-hah.”