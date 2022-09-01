The top 5 celebrity brand collabs you need to know about right now

The Manning brothers know how to cash in on their charm, like a puppy or the Mogwai from “Gremlins.” Ahead of the NFL preseason, the former quarterbacks have partnered with the NFL to promote its youth program in a series of adorably hilarious spots, via 72andSunny. Playing the disciplined yet goofy coach, Peyton runs a team of young players through their training as Eli heckles from the sidelines.

“I mean, the guy gets football, but he just doesn’t get us youths,” jokes Eli, surrounded by children. Confessional-style interviews with the young players add more comedy as they criticize Peyton’s age and touchdown dancing. The duo has had plenty of practice working on their brotherly chemistry, having appeared in multiple commercials together. They also have featured roles on ESPN+’s “Places” series as well as the “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” show.