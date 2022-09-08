Special Report: Creativity Top 5

The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about

Ad Age's ranking of the top brand TikTok videos of the past month
By Erika Wheless. Published on September 08, 2022.
Credit: FIFA World Cup

Ad Age expanded its "Creativity Top 5" series to include roundups of our favorite special-interest campaigns and ideas from brands. This week, we're looking at the latest installment of the best TikTok videos posted by brands over the past month. 

This month: Warming up, staying toxic, and a whole lot of corn.

No. 5: RyanAir's missing window

Banakulas are having a moment on TikTok thanks to musician Hal Walker. Walker is a fan of banakulas, a kind of hand maracas from Africa. He made a TikTok that narrated variations on the instrument, like two plastic Easter eggs filled with mung beans, two Christmas tree ornaments filled with jingle bells, and two wads of masking tape tied together with a pink ribbon. 

His narration has become a kind of audio meme, with videos often pointing out two good things, and then one bad or sub-par outcome. For example, getting into a long-term relationship, that relationship going viral on TikTok and then dealing with a very public breakup.

RyanAir shared its own version of the trend with a scenario of a customer treating themselves to a window seat, then not reading that 11A has no window, and then complaining online that there’s no window, with social media posts from confused customers. The TikTok reached over 1 million views.

@ryanair It’s not me it’s you ☹️ #ryanair ♬ Hal Walker Plays the Banakulas - Hal Walker

No. 4: Duolingo stays toxic

It’s always fun to see brands give their take on a popular creator’s videos. Jamaal Banks, who has almost 3 million TikTok followers, is known for his videos that encourage women to “stay toxic” set to a mashup of ABBA’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Boogie Wonderland.” The text in one TikTok reads: “Hot tip: don’t rush into a relationship, be friends first to see if they have hotter friends. Stay toxic.” Another, set to Flo Milli’s “Conceited,” says, “If he keeps accusing you of talking to other guys, start actually talking to other guys. He’s the one who manifested it for you. Stay toxic.”

Duolingo tried out Banks’ format, dispensing the advice, “Ladies if a rando asks for your number at a club, just Venmo yourself $5 from his phone. Stay toxic.” The video, which credited Banks, racked up 3 million views.

@duolingo stay toxic girlies IB: @jayoffline #staytoxic #reputationera #DuaLipa #Duolingo #cashmoney #Dulapeep #workplace #comedy ♬ original sound - veggibeats

No. 3: Sengal's soccer team warms up

The World Cup is set to kick off this year in Qatar in late November. FIFA has been using its TikTok page to get fans excited about the event. Many of the videos pull from past games, showing France’s 2018 victory or a montage of goals from Cristiano Ronaldo. One video that did well shows the 2018 Senegalese team warming up for practice. The team starts dancing in synchrony to the beat of a catchy, sped-up version of ABBA’s “Angel Eye”—a viral audio. The simple video and excellent music usage grabbed more than 5 million views. The top comment reads, “Social media manager needs a raise!! This made me so happy.”

@fifaworldcup Why stretch when you can dance? #Senegal #Dance #WarmUp #Ronaldo #Sénégal #Mane ♬ Angeleyes (Sped Up Version) - april aries bae (SVT)
No. 2: Whoo of approval

Charles White Jr. is a YouTuber and Twitch streamer who’s recently become an audio meme on TikTok. White’s own TikTok, where he has over a million followers, features split screens of him playing video games and his reaction. A clip of one of White’s YouTube videos where he whoops has found its way onto TikTok. Creators have been using a whooping White to show appreciation for certain video games, TV series, or superheroes. The videos end with an image of something they don’t like, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finishing the clip saying “It’s the biggest piece of dogshit.”

Scrub Daddy jumped on the trend with White whoo-ing for various Scrub Daddy sponges, and ending with an image of a used traditional sponge. The TikTok has over 8 million views.

@scrubdaddy Do I even need to explain? #scrubdaddy #smile #cleantok #cleaningtiktok #americasfavoritesponge ♬ original sound - Scrub Daddy

No. 1: It's corn!

You didn’t think we would get through this Top 5 without talking about corn, did you? The number one trend on TikTok is the corn song, courtesy of a Recess Therapy interview with the adorable Tariq about his love of corn. The interview was remixed into a song by The Gregory Brothers (also the creators of the song “Chrissy, Wake Up”), and has taken TikTok by storm.

The song has given some brands a huge boost in awareness, with some reaching over 2 million views, as was the case with Delta, Clark’s shoes, the Cincinnati Zoo, shopping app Nate and Samsung Australia. Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty’s (very messy) version has nearly 6 million views.

But one of the most viral corn-related videos didn’t even use the tune. Chipotle’s contribution to the trend was a simple video focused on building a burrito bowl. A small voice declines all the options until it shows little Tariq on the other side of the glass saying, “It’s corn!” The video has almost 39 million views.

@chipotle Wait for it #corn ♬ original sound - Chipotle

“We watched him come to life the same way the internet did,” said Candice Beck, director of social and influencer marketing at Chipotle. The restaurant learned that Tariq and his family went to their local Chipotle once a week. It took 17 hours between reaching out on Cameo and posting the TikTok, according to Beck.

See this week’s Top 5 commercials and brand ideas here.

 

In this article:

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
