The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about

No. 5: RyanAir's missing window

Banakulas are having a moment on TikTok thanks to musician Hal Walker. Walker is a fan of banakulas, a kind of hand maracas from Africa. He made a TikTok that narrated variations on the instrument, like two plastic Easter eggs filled with mung beans, two Christmas tree ornaments filled with jingle bells, and two wads of masking tape tied together with a pink ribbon.

His narration has become a kind of audio meme, with videos often pointing out two good things, and then one bad or sub-par outcome. For example, getting into a long-term relationship, that relationship going viral on TikTok and then dealing with a very public breakup.

RyanAir shared its own version of the trend with a scenario of a customer treating themselves to a window seat, then not reading that 11A has no window, and then complaining online that there’s no window, with social media posts from confused customers. The TikTok reached over 1 million views.