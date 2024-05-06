Special Report: Creativity Top 5

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about right now

Comedy ruled the week, from a parody of climbing docs to a three-minute gem from one of Hollywood’s top directors
By Tim Nudd. Published on May 06, 2024.
The top 5 food and beverage marketing ideas to know about right now

Wes Anderson wrote, directed and stars in this three-minute film from Montblanc.

Credit: Montblanc

We’ve come a long way from 2020, when humor retreated and rode out the pandemic like a turtle in its shell. Comedy is back in a big way, as seen in many of the top campaigns this week.

Among the highlights: an energy bar’s spoof of Alex Honnold-style free soloing; a manic “The Office” reunion led by Rainn Wilson for AT&T; a pair of Lynx (aka, Axe) spots that were uncomfortably funny; and a rare (and amusing) advertising outing from Wes Anderson. Along the way, we also got a snappy mini-manifesto from the crypto world.

Below, check out all of this week’s Top 5.

See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Creativity Award winners here

5. VOOM Nutrition: The Climb
Agency: McCann Bristol

If you spent all 100 minutes of “Free Solo” waiting nervously for Alex Honnold to plunge into the abyss, you might find VOOM Nutrition’s new spot a little cathartic. The ad, for a vegan sports endurance bar called POWR, features another free-solo climber Louis Parkinson (who’s probably sick of every climbing story name-checking Alex Honnold) scaling a rock face—only to have an unfortunate run-in with some plants on an outcropping. Whether this makes the plant-based product look good or bad is up for debate, but the spoof is well done—and the ending is a memorable LOL moment.

4. Coinbase: This Commercial Isn’t About Pizza
Agency: In-house

Coinbase has been doing some interesting creative things lately—spots directed by Mike Mills and winning an auction to put ads on Liquid Death boxes. Here is its latest eye-catching work, a 60-second spot that imagines if delivering pizza were like managing money in our legacy financial system. Directed by Sam Brown at Imperial Woodpecker, the spot has great production design and a zippy pace that subtly reinforces the message—that Coinbase takes away the restraints on the free movement of money.

3. AT&T Business: Sleep With Rain
Agency: BBDO

It’s been a decade since “The Office” went off the air, but there’s still lots of love in culture for its ensemble cast, many of whom return—led by Rainn Wilson—in this sprawling AT&T Business campaign. The six-minute long-form spot, directed by Mark Molloy, amusingly charts the development of a high-tech “Sleep With Rain” pillow, outfitted with speakers so Wilson’s voice can put you to sleep. (AT&T Business helps with all aspects of the fledgling business’ operations.) It’s fun stuff—and so is everything else in the campaign, from Wilson’s jokey LinkedIn posts to 40 minutes of sleep tapes on Spotify. 

2. Lynx: Robbery
Agency: LOLA MullenLowe

Lynx (aka, Axe in the U.S.) has a somewhat checkered history of ad humor, but this is the brand’s best comedy work in a while. Directed by Lionel Goldstein, two new spots present robbery and funeral stories that are completely over the top—and delightfully unexpected throughout. The offbeat characters are hilariously drawn, and the work pushes past certain boundaries of taste while still somehow feeling wholesome and approachable. That’s a neat trick. “Robbery” is our preferred spot of the two, but “Funeral” is worth a gander as well.

1. Montblanc: 100 Years of Meisterstück
Director: Wes Anderson

I’m not even that much of a Wes Anderson fan, but I could watch this Montblanc film over and over and never get tired of it. Anderson wrote, directed and stars in the three-minute spot, which plays as a light parody of marketing—as Anderson, Rupert Friend and Jason Schwartzman earnestly talk up the Montblanc products and even suggest a couple of taglines. The style and precision of the production is vintage Anderson, and the fact that he even designed and named his own Montblanc for the campaign—without being asked—is the cherry on top. Anderson’s 2006 spot for American Express remains the pinnacle of his ad work, but this is right up there, too.

See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Creativity Award winners here

