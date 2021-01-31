Special Report: Super Bowl

Amazon will return to Super Bowl with commercial featuring Michael B. Jordan

Amazon teases the ad with #AlexasNewBody
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on January 31, 2021.
Uber Eats resurrects 'Wayne's World' for Super Bowl teaser
Credit: Amazon via Instagram

Amazon teased its return to the Super Bowl on social media this weekend and it looks like the commercial will feature Michael B. Jordan.

“Try not to stare,” Amazon posted on its Instagram account on Sunday along with a clip of the actor and #AlexasNewBody.

This is Amazon’s sixth consecutive Super Bowl ad featuring the Alexa device. Last year’s commercial starred Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi. The commercial posted the question: “What do you think people did before Alexa?” It then takes viewers back in time with a series of humorous vignettes showing people, all of whom are named some variant of Alexa, doing everything one of the modern devices can—telling jokes (as an Elizabethan court jester), reading the news (as a Victorian paper boy) and playing music (by blowing into a moonshine jug atop a covered wagon). The ad even pokes fun at Richard Nixon, who’s shown asking an assistant to “remind me to delete those tapes,” something an Alexa device can easily do, but the White House aide didn’t.

 

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
