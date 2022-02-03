Super Bowl Alert: Robotic dogs, movie stunts, and Julius Caesar emerge as Big Game commercial trends

Big bet

The sports betting category’s presence in and around the Super Bowl is continuing to grow, with Caesars Sportsbook making its Big Game debut, Ad Age’s Mark Fischer reports. The spot will include high-profile celebrity appearances from actor and comedian J.B. Smoove playing Julius Caesar; actress Halle Berry as Caesar’s lover, Cleopatra; as well as Eli, Peyton, Archie and Cooper Manning playing themselves. All six have appeared in prior ads for the sportsbook, which launched in August.

It’s worth noting Caesars isn’t the only Super Bowl advertiser that will feature the Roman emperor in its Super Bowl spot. Avocados From Mexico also unveiled its teaser today, which shows late-night funnyman Andy Richter dressed up as Caesar.

Caesars' rival DraftKings will also air an in-game ad that introduces its new spokescharacter, the Goddess of Fortune.

