Watch: Mediahub names new exec director of its New York office
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jeanine Poggi will be joined by Alejandro Clabiorne, who Mediahub named today as executive director of its New York office.
In this role, Clabiorne will oversee the growth and expansion of the agency’s flagship office.
Clabiorne, who joins Mediahub from PHD, where he was CEO, Latin America and global executive sponsor for diversity, will play an active role in key client relationships including Dropbox, TracFone and Remy Cointreau, as well as recruiting, nurturing and managing the people and culture of the office. He will report to Sean Corcoran, U.S. president, Mediahub.
The agency was awarded media responsibilities for TracFone in October and won the National Basketball Association's media buying and planning business in November. Both are led from New York.
Clabiorne joins Remotely to discuss his client priorities in the new role; agency efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion; and his vision for the future of the agency model in a post-COVID world.