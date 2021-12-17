The Top 5 TikTok trends of 2021

1. Noodle the Pug

Is it a bones day or a no bones day? That is the central question for viewers who tune into Jonathan Graziano’s TikTok. Graziano, a social media manager, regularly checks to see if Noodle, his 13-year old pug, has “bones,” meaning he stays sitting up once roused from his wrinkly slumber, or “no bones,” where he slumps back into his bed. The little pug has amassed 4.6 million followers on TikTok.

To be clear, a “no bones” day doesn’t inherently mean that viewers will have a bad day. In “no bones” videos, Graziano often encourages viewers to take it easy on themselves, wear soft clothes, or pass on going out plans. On the other hand, a “bones” day is a day to still treat yourself or do your best—try something new, do well on a presentation, buy the more expensive pashmina.

Even brands are in on the furry forecaster, including Taco Bell, the Seattle Seahawks and NBC’s The Voice.