7 agency name changes that left us scratching our heads
We get it. Times are tough. We all need to reinvent, and that sometimes means changing your agency’s name. But really? Here are some name changes that we don’t quite understand.
Was there a donnybrook?
Once upon a time, Deutsch was Deutsch. It was an agency with a New York office and an L.A. office. As of October, it’s two shops: Deutsch N.Y., not to be confused with Deutsch L.A. It’s kind of a bi-coastal split personality.
A few capital letters, please!
Mergers happen. And it’s understandable, and maybe even laudable, to try and keep both names in the event of an agency reorganization. We’ve even, grudgingly, became used to VMLY&R. But Dentsu’s 18-letter mishmash resembles an e.e. Cummings poem: Dentsumcgarrybowen. And while we are on the topic, if it’s One Dentsu, why is there also Dentsu International, Dentsu Aegis Network and just plain Dentsu?
Hey, your article is missing!
The Media Kitchen is now Media Kitchen as part of its brand refresh to “Be Brave. Be Inventive. Defy Expectations.” It’s true, we wouldn’t have guessed that. And speaking of articles, The Richards Group is reported to be considering a name change to distance itself from founder Stan Richards. Presumably, The Group sounds too much like a John Grisham novel.
A grey area
As a consequence of WPP merging Grey and AKQA, the newly combined entity will be called AKQA Group. Except in some case and in some markets and for some clients, where Grey will still be called Grey. Got it?
Don’t light a match
Y&R public relations has rebranded as Goodfuse, which the company says is “focused on infusing humanity into communications to deeply touch and engage people, creating impactful human to human communication …” See also “13 worst buzzwords and phrases of 2020—the pandemic edition.”
Vanna, can I have an “i” please?
We’re aware this list is supposed to be for rebrands in 2020, but we have to make an exception for a certain production company whose name reads like the world’s longest “Wheel of Fortune” game. You’d think by now m ss ng p eces would have found that elusive vowel.
Make up your mind, already!
The folks at Muh-tay-zik / Hof-fer have had a real thing for hyphens over the years. Then in October of 2018, it merged with another agency and developed a FONDNESS FOR ALL CAPS. The resulting M/H VCCP lasted only until January of this year, when the agency’s San Francisco office changed its name back to Mu-tay-zik / Hof-fer. Then, in July, co-founder John Matejczyk departed the agency, which has not changed its name again. Yet.