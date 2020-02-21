Brands line up to respond to Burger King’s moldy Whopper campaign
Two days after Burger King released a 45-second time-lapse video showing a Whopper wilting, sagging and growing mold over the course of a month, brands have piled on with everything from accolades to swipes at the fast food giant’s bold anti-preservative campaign.
The campaign, created as a joint effort between Swedish agency INGO, David Miami and Publicis to highlight Burger King’s departure from using artificial preservatives, began running in the U.S. and some European markets on Wednesday.
After “The Moldy Whopper” debuted, Florida-based burger chain BurgerFi shot and edited an ad in less than 48 hours as a direct response to Burger King’s campaign. The brand, which emphasizes its use of all-natural beef, criticized its rival for alleged use of steroids and growth hormones in a “This is your brain on drugs” parody.