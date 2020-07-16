Trump just demoted his campaign manager. Watch the weird personal attack ad that helped do him in
Trump just demoted Brad Parscale, his controversial, high-profile campaign manager; Republican political operative Bill Stepien has landed the top job, while Parscale has been handed a “senior advisor” title as a consolation prize.
As Fox News notes in “Trump replaces campaign manager Brad Parscale, as polls show Biden ahead,”
The move announced Wednesday night came days after an article in The Washington Post portrayed Parscale as self-promoting and aloof, noting that he featured prominently in an early Trump campaign ad—and that staffers complained he often took calls by his swimming pool at home.
But the recent bad press—the WaPo story is headlined “Trump frustrated with campaign manager Parscale amid falling polls”—isn’t the half of it. There’s been a whisper campaign surrounding Parscale and his possible fate for months. As Ad Age noted in May, he raised eyebrows by taking to Twitter to liken the campaign operation he’d been building to the Death Star:
That tone-deaf comparison earned social media ridicule at the time—and again Wednesday night in the wake of his demotion:
On May 20, 13 days after Parscale’s initial “Death Star” tweet, the conservative PAC The Lincoln Project released an attack ad titled “GOP Cribs” (below) focused entirely on the posh lifestyle enabled by Parscale’s reportedly lavish pay package. “We go after things that we know Donald Trump is sensitive to,” Rick Wilson, a co-founder of The Lincoln Project,” told The Washington Post. “He doesn’t like people to be bigger than him, and he doesn’t like people to make money off him.
The anti-Parscale attack ad has run up 975,409 views, as of this writing, on YouTube alone. To put that in context, “Biden stands up for China,” an attack ad directed at Joe Biden and released by the official Donald J. Trump YouTube channel on April 9, has 513,151 views.
Meanwhile, last night The Lincoln Project tweeted this, um, tribute to Brad Parscale: