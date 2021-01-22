Watch The Lincoln Project’s data-driven viral video, plus a young poet’s instant fame by the numbers: Datacenter Weekly
45 by the numbers
A new video from conservative PAC The Lincoln Project has racked up more than a million views across YouTube and Facebook over the past couple of days. The video (below), titled “Trump’s Legacy,” opens with a title card that reads “The Trump Administration by the numbers.” As an ominous soundtrack plays, we see black-and-white scenes from Trump’s America over the past few years, and jarring stats flash on the screen, including:
• 3 million American jobs lost
• 400,000 Americans dead of COVID-19
• 315 days spent golfing
• 91% turnover of senior advisers
Watch the full video for the rest of the stats:
Earlier: On Oct. 27 of last year, The Lincoln Project tweeted an infographic labeled “The Trump Presidency by the Numbers,” created by @AuntTeefa, with then-current numbers.
ICYMI: “The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson on the ads that actually worked,” from Ad Age (Dec. 9, 2020).
The latest on the labor market
“The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to 900,000, still a historically high level that points to ongoing job cuts in a raging pandemic,” per the AP’s Christopher Rugaber, citing the latest U.S. Department of Labor data.
Keep reading here.
Essential context: “The services sector has borne the brunt of the coronavirus crisis, disproportionately impacting lower-wage earners, who tend to be women and minorities,” Reuters’ Lucia Mutikani reports. “Addressing the so-called K-shaped recovery, where better-paid workers are doing well while lower-paid workers are losing out, is one of the key challenges confronting President Joe Biden and his new administration.”
Keep reading here.
President Biden, brought to you by ... Gold Bond?
TV ad measurement company iSpot.tv kept track of all the advertising across national news and information shows on Inauguration Day, including broadcast network coverage and the wall-to-wall coverage from cable news networks. These are the top brands that were the most omnipresent during all that coverage, ranked by TV ad impressions:
1. Gold Bond (62.2 million impressions)
2. Geico (60.6 million impressions)
3. Liberty Mutual (60.4 million impressions)
4. Neutrogena (58.9 million impressions)
5. Warner Bros. (52.3 million impressions)
The hill she climbed
Amanda Gorman, America’s first national youth poet laureate, is overnight-famous at 22, thanks to her star turn on Inauguration Day. (ICYMI: “Poet Amanda Gorman reads 'The Hill We Climb,” via ABC News.) To quantify that a bit:
• Videos of Gorman’s recitation have racked up more than 28.4 million views on Twitter alone, according to online video measurement platform Tubular Labs.
• Gorman’s debut collection, “The Hill We Climb: Poems,” set for release by Viking on Sept. 21 (a publication date that will now likely be moved up), is currently the No. 1 best seller on Amazon, based on pre-orders.
• According to influencer marketing platform CreatorIQ, Gorman just gained more than 2.8 million followers on Instagram—jumping from 61,957 the day before Inauguration Day to more than 2.9 million as of Friday morning.
Essential context: “Amanda Gorman reminds us that poetry is not a luxury,” from The Washington Post.
The upside of tough times
Just briefly
• “What the 2020 census will reveal about America’s future,” per The Hill.
• “Bringing ‘Moneyball’-style data to the high-end art market,” from The Boston Globe.
• “Biden draws bigger inauguration ratings than Trump,” Ad Age reports.
• “3 creative ways to use your brand’s data to improve marketing measures,” from The Next Web.
